Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. Buys Enphase Energy Inc, Sunrun Inc, First Solar Inc

- New Purchases: ENPH, RUN, FSLR, SEDG, CREE, NEE, SPWR, AES, NOVA, ORA, DTE, CWEN, TTEK, AMRC, TPIC, CLH, SPY, SMTC, AGR, RSG, RXN, ALE, ROCK, WM, SWX, CWST, PNW, REGI, ETR, TSLA,
- Added Positions: IRCP, IRS, GMAB,
For the details of Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/autonomy+capital+%28jersey%29+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 322,500 shares, 41.71% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 1,440,000 shares, 17.64% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 50,000 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio.
- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (IRS) - 3,046,833 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.59%
- Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 41,386 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $172.770100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 41,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 115,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $95.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 70,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $280.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 22,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cree Inc (CREE)
Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in Cree Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $119.02, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $87.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 56,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 74,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP)
Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. added to a holding in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA by 329.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.93 and $2.7, with an estimated average price of $2.24. The stock is now traded at around $2.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 22,460,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P.. Also check out:
1. Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment