Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. Buys Enphase Energy Inc, Sunrun Inc, First Solar Inc

St. Helier, Y9, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Enphase Energy Inc, Sunrun Inc, First Solar Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Cree Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 322,500 shares, 41.71% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 1,440,000 shares, 17.64% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 50,000 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (IRS) - 3,046,833 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.59% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 41,386 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. New Position

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $172.770100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 41,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 115,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $95.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 70,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $280.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 22,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in Cree Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $119.02, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $87.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 56,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 74,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. added to a holding in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA by 329.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.93 and $2.7, with an estimated average price of $2.24. The stock is now traded at around $2.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 22,460,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.