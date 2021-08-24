Logo
RiverPark Advisors, LLC Buys Live Oak Acquisition Corp II, Thimble Point Acquisition Corp, Rotor Acquisition Corp, Sells SmileDirectClub Inc, Snowflake Inc, Zillow Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company RiverPark Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Live Oak Acquisition Corp II, Thimble Point Acquisition Corp, Rotor Acquisition Corp, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I, Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp, sells SmileDirectClub Inc, Snowflake Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp, Mason Industrial Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RiverPark Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, RiverPark Advisors, LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $784 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RiverPark Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverpark+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RiverPark Advisors, LLC
  1. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 318,795 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.48%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,403 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,904 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 193,239 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
  5. Snap Inc (SNAP) - 377,028 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27%
New Purchase: Thimble Point Acquisition Corp (THMA)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,304,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rotor Acquisition Corp (ROT)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rotor Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,252,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I (AUS)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,021,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Star Peak Corp II (STPC)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Star Peak Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 403,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Live Oak Acquisition Corp II (LOKB)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II by 4681.25%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.939600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,446,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOK)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp by 3609.38%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 852,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp (CTAC)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp by 648.91%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 391,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 28.60%. The purchase prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53. The stock is now traded at around $259.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 43,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc (HLAH)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The sale prices were between $7.58 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $9.24.

Sold Out: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $17.11.

Sold Out: Mason Industrial Technology Inc (MIT.U)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Mason Industrial Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19.

Sold Out: Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II (TSIBU)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $10.05.

Sold Out: Advanced Merger Partners Inc (AMPI.U)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Merger Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.



Here is the complete portfolio of RiverPark Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. RiverPark Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RiverPark Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RiverPark Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RiverPark Advisors, LLC keeps buying
