RiverPark Advisors, LLC Buys Live Oak Acquisition Corp II, Thimble Point Acquisition Corp, Rotor Acquisition Corp, Sells SmileDirectClub Inc, Snowflake Inc, Zillow Group Inc

- New Purchases: THMA, ROT, AUS, STPC, SOFI, SOFI, ENFA, BLDE, MAPS, KURI, VPCC, FORE, DEH, GMII, GLEO, EOCW.U, DCRN, MIT, SRNG, ADF, GIG, YAC, CTAQ, PTK, IACB, MBAC, SCVX, SGAM, STWO, TSM, LIII, LTCH, SCAQU, MAAC, VOSO, GFX, PACX, TSIB, GLBL, GLBL, CAS, GWAC, NGAC, NSH, NSH, DISA, TWNT, GIWWU, GSQB.U, BKLN, TWNI, FMIV, EQD, ISLE, ISLE, CEQP, KINZ, EJFA, FUSE, RMGC, CLRM, CFVI, OEPW, CFIV, EPWR, PDOT, NAAC, SWET, TETC, IGNY, OSTR, GPAC, SLCR, BITE, BITE, AEAC, JCIC, FTEV, HCAR, CHFW, ADEX, EQHA, COVA, ITQ, AURC, DHBC, FRWAU, CCV, PNTM,
- Added Positions: LOKB, SVOK, CTAC, RNG, PINS, FTCH, HLAH,
- Reduced Positions: SNOW, ZG, BX, KKR, SNAP, FB, AAC.U, PYPL, GOOGL, SQ, EW, ANZUU, CDW, TSCO, MSI, CPRT, FRC, PGR, KEYS, EA, SBUX, BKNG, ODFL, SPGI, RXRAU, FINMU, ZWRKU, GGPIU,
- Sold Out: SDC, SSPK, MIT.U, ALC, TSIBU, GLBLU, RMGCU, AMPI.U, TWNT.U, GIGGU, TWNI.U, FMIVU, DISAU, CFVIU, EJFAU, WPCB.U, SVAC, CLRMU, OEPWU, SHACU, PDOT.U, FRXB.U, GTPBU, VGII.U, MSDAU, KURIU, FOREU, GPACU, GPACU, JCICU, FCAX.U, PNTM.U, DHBCU, WPCA.U, GMIIU, GNACU, GTPAU, EDTXU, EDTXU, HZAC, LOKM.U,
For the details of RiverPark Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverpark+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RiverPark Advisors, LLC
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 318,795 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.48%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,403 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,904 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 193,239 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- Snap Inc (SNAP) - 377,028 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27%
RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,304,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rotor Acquisition Corp (ROT)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rotor Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,252,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I (AUS)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,021,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Star Peak Corp II (STPC)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Star Peak Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 403,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 403,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Live Oak Acquisition Corp II (LOKB)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II by 4681.25%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.939600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,446,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOK)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp by 3609.38%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 852,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp (CTAC)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp by 648.91%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 391,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 28.60%. The purchase prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53. The stock is now traded at around $259.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 43,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc (HLAH)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The sale prices were between $7.58 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $9.24.Sold Out: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $17.11.Sold Out: Mason Industrial Technology Inc (MIT.U)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Mason Industrial Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.98.Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19.Sold Out: Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II (TSIBU)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $10.05.Sold Out: Advanced Merger Partners Inc (AMPI.U)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Merger Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.
Here is the complete portfolio of RiverPark Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
