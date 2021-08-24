Logo
Centerbridge Partners, L.P. Buys Garrett Motion Inc, GDS Holdings, AF Acquisition Corp, Sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, Genco Shipping & Trading, Root Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Centerbridge Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Garrett Motion Inc, GDS Holdings, AF Acquisition Corp, Landcadia Holdings II Inc, Landcadia Holdings II Inc, sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, Genco Shipping & Trading, Root Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Landcadia Holdings IV Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centerbridge Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Centerbridge Partners, L.P. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Centerbridge Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centerbridge+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Centerbridge Partners, L.P.
  1. GoHealth Inc (GOCO) - 40,682,961 shares, 41.71% of the total portfolio.
  2. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI) - 10,925,000 shares, 14.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.25%
  3. Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 2,145,647 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
  4. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (GNK) - 5,929,954 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.84%
  5. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 6,649,428 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.86%
New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 3,390,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $57.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 135,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AF Acquisition Corp (AFAQ)

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in AF Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Landcadia Holdings II Inc (LCA)

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings II Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Build Acquisition Corp (BGSX)

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Build Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11.

Sold Out: Landcadia Holdings IV Inc (LCAHU)

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings IV Inc. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.

Sold Out: Spartan Acquisition Corp III (SPAQ.U)

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Centerbridge Partners, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Centerbridge Partners, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Centerbridge Partners, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Centerbridge Partners, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Centerbridge Partners, L.P. keeps buying
