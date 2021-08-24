Centerbridge Partners, L.P. Buys Garrett Motion Inc, GDS Holdings, AF Acquisition Corp, Sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, Genco Shipping & Trading, Root Inc

New Purchases: GTX, GDS, AFAQ, LCA, LCA, BGSX, PRPC, SRNG, CFIV, CFVI, SPAQ, SPAQ, COLI, HIII, RXRA, CPTK, DHHC, BIOT, CFV, FACA,

GTX, GDS, AFAQ, LCA, LCA, BGSX, PRPC, SRNG, CFIV, CFVI, SPAQ, SPAQ, COLI, HIII, RXRA, CPTK, DHHC, BIOT, CFV, FACA, Added Positions: RADI, THC,

RADI, THC, Reduced Positions: GNK, PCG, ROOT, CYH, AAC,

GNK, PCG, ROOT, CYH, AAC, Sold Out: AVB, FE, LCAHU, LCAHU, SRNGU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, CFVIU, TBA, FACA.U, COLIU, NSTB, HIIIU, RXRAU, HCIC, SD,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Garrett Motion Inc, GDS Holdings, AF Acquisition Corp, Landcadia Holdings II Inc, Landcadia Holdings II Inc, sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, Genco Shipping & Trading, Root Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Landcadia Holdings IV Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centerbridge Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Centerbridge Partners, L.P. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Centerbridge Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centerbridge+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

GoHealth Inc (GOCO) - 40,682,961 shares, 41.71% of the total portfolio. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI) - 10,925,000 shares, 14.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.25% Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 2,145,647 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (GNK) - 5,929,954 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.84% PG&E Corp (PCG) - 6,649,428 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.86%

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 3,390,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $57.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 135,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in AF Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings II Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings II Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Build Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings IV Inc. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings IV Inc. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.09.