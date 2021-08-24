Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. Buys DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Zynga Inc, Sells Planet Fitness Inc

For the details of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/providence+equity+partners+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.
- DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) - 91,600,604 shares, 95.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 465,000 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio.
- Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 3,408,530 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.42%
- Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 566,145 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio.
- Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 528,700 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.91%
Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $31.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 95.72%. The holding were 91,600,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 30.42%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,408,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $79.52.
