Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. Buys DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Zynga Inc, Sells Planet Fitness Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Providence, RI, based Investment company Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Zynga Inc, sells Planet Fitness Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
  • New Purchases: DV,
  • Added Positions: ZNGA,
  • Reduced Positions: LYFT,
  • Sold Out: PLNT,

For the details of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/providence+equity+partners+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.
  1. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) - 91,600,604 shares, 95.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 465,000 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio.
  3. Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 3,408,530 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.42%
  4. Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 566,145 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio.
  5. Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 528,700 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.91%
New Purchase: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $31.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 95.72%. The holding were 91,600,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 30.42%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,408,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $79.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. keeps buying
