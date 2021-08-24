Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. Buys DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Zynga Inc, Sells Planet Fitness Inc

New Purchases: DV,

Providence, RI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Zynga Inc, sells Planet Fitness Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/providence+equity+partners+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) - 91,600,604 shares, 95.72% of the total portfolio. New Position Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 465,000 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 3,408,530 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.42% Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 566,145 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 528,700 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.91%

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $31.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 95.72%. The holding were 91,600,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 30.42%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,408,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $79.52.