Accuvest Global Advisors Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, RH, Sells iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Accuvest Global Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, RH, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accuvest Global Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Accuvest Global Advisors owns 92 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Accuvest Global Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/accuvest+global+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Accuvest Global Advisors
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 45,064 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.30%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,197 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1076.30%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 47,541 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1636.97%
  4. ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ) - 104,746 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 534.40%
  5. RH (RH) - 9,602 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: RH (RH)

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $702.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 9,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 104,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $279.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 16,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR)

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 133,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $39.069500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 83,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $365.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 12,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1076.30%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $448.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 20,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1636.97%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $162.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 47,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2215.92%. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 176,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 534.40%. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $52.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 104,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1342.15%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3307.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in Visa Inc by 1486.29%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $235.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 25,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO)

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF. The sale prices were between $20.18 and $22.42, with an estimated average price of $21.43.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN)

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF. The sale prices were between $96.17 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $104.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Accuvest Global Advisors. Also check out:

1. Accuvest Global Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Accuvest Global Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Accuvest Global Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Accuvest Global Advisors keeps buying
