Accuvest Global Advisors Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, RH, Sells iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

- New Purchases: RH, XLE, PYPL, FCTR, NIO, MA, CZR, TGT, CMG, EWC, IAC, SHOP, BABA, TSLA, EWU, SPOT, ABNB, BX, EZU, KKR, MELI, SQ, TSM, PTON, EWZ, LULU, ILF, EZA, FVRR, ABBV, COIN, RSX, FLGT, NFLX, AEF, UPS, VZ, PFE, MRK, BRK.B, AVGO, CVS, EOG, ETSY, RVLV, PG, GIS, EWI, ACWI, AXP, PJAN, TMO, MSCI, SCHW, YETI, MED, XOM, NCLH, TPR, SONO, IRM, VEEV, MDB, TWLO,
- Added Positions: SPY, IWD, GSIE, AMZN, EMQQ, V, XLK, NKE, GOOGL, IVV, XLC, MSFT, COST, MOAT, EWO, EPOL, GEM, EWN, EWD, EWY, JNJ, EWL, EWG, JPM, GDV,
- Reduced Positions: MCHI, EWT, EWJ,
- Sold Out: EIDO, XLY, INDA, AAPL, IJR, EDEN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Accuvest Global Advisors
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 45,064 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.30%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,197 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1076.30%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 47,541 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1636.97%
- ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ) - 104,746 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 534.40%
- RH (RH) - 9,602 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $702.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 9,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 104,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $279.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 16,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR)
Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 133,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)
Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $39.069500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 83,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $365.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 12,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1076.30%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $448.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 20,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1636.97%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $162.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 47,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)
Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2215.92%. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 176,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 534.40%. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $52.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 104,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1342.15%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3307.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in Visa Inc by 1486.29%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $235.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 25,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO)
Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF. The sale prices were between $20.18 and $22.42, with an estimated average price of $21.43.Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN)
Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF. The sale prices were between $96.17 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $104.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Accuvest Global Advisors. Also check out:
