Accuvest Global Advisors Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, RH, Sells iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, RH, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accuvest Global Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Accuvest Global Advisors owns 92 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 45,064 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.30% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,197 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1076.30% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 47,541 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1636.97% ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ) - 104,746 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 534.40% RH (RH) - 9,602 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. New Position

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $702.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 9,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 104,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $279.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 16,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 133,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $39.069500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 83,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $365.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 12,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1076.30%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $448.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 20,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1636.97%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $162.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 47,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2215.92%. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 176,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 534.40%. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $52.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 104,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1342.15%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3307.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in Visa Inc by 1486.29%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $235.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 25,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF. The sale prices were between $20.18 and $22.42, with an estimated average price of $21.43.

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF. The sale prices were between $96.17 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $104.31.