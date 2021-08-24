Fiera Capital Corp Buys Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, The Descartes Systems Group Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Sells Churchill Downs Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Performance Food Group Co

- New Purchases: J, HAYW, RDY, DELL, ABBV, SSTK, EVRI, KL, NAD, SBAC, BLE, TECK, AGNC, GM, VEEV, IFS, LCY, LRGF, MQY, WEC, ANSS, NDAQ, ISRG, IDXX, IAG, IT, F, FAST, XOM, EQIX, CSCO, BLL, AZPN,
- Added Positions: UNH, DSGX, JNJ, GOOGL, OTEX, TJX, TRI, ANET, DECK, ERF, STN, KMX, NYT, IRTC, EFA, BMO, BAM, GIB, PEP, TU, ZTS, ALC, VOOV, ADI, CAE, CNI, CP, CL, LOW, WPM, SU, WCN, MELI, QSR, SE, AON, BAX, BRK.B, BMY, ECL, FDS, INTC, KGC, MRK, MIDD, PFE, LIN, RBA, TXN, VRSN, AVGO, PANW, ORLA, DBX, IAA, OCDX, QQQ, XLK, MMM, ABT, ACN, ADBE, A, AEM, AMZN, ABC, APH, AZN, BCE, BSAC, BNS, COG, COP, DLR, LLY, ENB, ERIE, EL, EEFT, FICO, FDX, FMBH, CIGI, FCX, GILD, HEI, HRL, IMO, SJM, JKHY, KMB, MKTX, SPGI, MORN, MSI, NOC, ORLY, PNC, PXD, PGR, QCOM, REGN, ROL, POOL, SNPS, TTWO, TMO, TTC, VZ, WPC, WDFC, WMT, WM, WY, DHF, DHY, AWF, HIO, VLT, VBF, FAX, CIK, JHS, PAI, GIM, WEA, HPS, EVV, JPC, JQC, BHK, ERC, HPI, EAD, WIA, BLW, FAM, PHD, EVG, EGF, WU, WLDN, NOA, BTZ, BR, VMW, BEP, AGI, JBT, JLS, VRSK, GDO, DG, CVE, BBN, FSD, GBAB, ISD, VGI, LDP, BFAM, DSL, FPF, OR, TRUP, KEYS, SEDG, PRPL, RACE, FND, PAGS, CDAY, INMD, TIG, BEPC, BSV, IEFA, PFF, PGF, VCSH,
- Reduced Positions: CARR, MSCI, MCO, CHDN, PAYC, ORCL, PFGC, MA, MSFT, TSM, FGEN, MTD, INFO, NTR, FNV, HDB, SHW, DHR, RCI, WB, SHOP, KC, ARWR, GOLD, BHC, CDNS, CCJ, DLB, ENTG, INCY, MGA, MFC, MHK, NVDA, OMCL, PVH, SLF, TRP, USB, BRK.A, EDD, MASI, TFII, ENV, MOS, EQX, GRP.U, SYF, CFG, ETSY, FSV, YUMC, IJR, AGCO, ATVI, NSP, AEIS, AKAM, AMGN, IVZ, AAPL, ATRC, BBD, BMRN, BLK, BA, MTRN, CHRW, CVS, CPB, CM, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, KO, CGNX, CMCSA, COST, DVN, DKS, DISH, EW, EME, EXAS, EXEL, FFIV, FISV, HALO, HD, MTCH, IBN, ITT, TT, ICE, INTU, JNPR, K, KR, LHCG, LH, LRCX, LSTR, LII, LAD, MCD, MOH, NBIX, NEM, NDSN, PCAR, AVNT, POWI, QGEN, RGEN, SPXC, SMTC, SJR, SSRM, SRI, NLOK, TTEC, ACIW, TCX, UL, UNP, OLED, DIS, WFC, WST, CMG, VKI, MUC, MHN, MHD, MUE, BKN, IQI, MMU, PMO, MYC, MYI, MNP, MYN, MQT, MIY, MPA, MCA, VPV, NUO, NQP, NAZ, SBI, MSD, VMO, DMF, MVF, AFB, NEA, NAC, NXJ, NAN, NRK, BYM, BFZ, EIM, EVM, ENX, WIW, EXLS, TMUS, FOLD, LULU, MAG, BTG, AQN, WFG, PCOM, H, FTNT, GNRC, PBA, PVG, XYL, ZNGA, RXN, FB, NOW, FIVE, QLYS, BERY, RH, DOOO, XLRN, VCYT, HLT, ZEN, IRMD, VKTX, PRAH, GDDY, CABO, BLD, NTRA, NVCR, SILV, BGNE, BL, OKTA, BHVN, ARGX, MDB, CHX, RPAY, GH, SWAV, TPTX, CLVT, RVLV, ADPT, BIPC, NARI, NGMS, AGG, HYG, IJH, IVV, IWB, IWD, IWF, IWM, IWR, SPY, TLT, VB, VEA, VO, VXF,
- Sold Out: LSPD, TREX, BIIB, IAC, NFLX, NTAP, STX, SGEN, EBAY, VIG, HZON, GSHD, BKI, 9IFA, BAH, TSLA, MEN, NMY, MFT, ABMD, XLNX, SYY, PDEX, KNX, IBM, ALNY,
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 6,425,758 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 856,911 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,125,061 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 15,693,545 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 4,257,575 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.27 and $143.4, with an estimated average price of $136.52. The stock is now traded at around $134.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 397,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW)
Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.18 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 470,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $119.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY)
Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $74.2, with an estimated average price of $69.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 72,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 101,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)
Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Shutterstock Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $102.84, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $110.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 41,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)
Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc by 11172.93%. The purchase prices were between $57.36 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 538,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 40.82%. The purchase prices were between $301.89 and $370.04, with an estimated average price of $333.29. The stock is now traded at around $372.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 211,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Stantec Inc (STN)
Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Stantec Inc by 32.88%. The purchase prices were between $42.78 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,700,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 38.15%. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $438.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 185,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enerplus Corp (ERF)
Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Enerplus Corp by 323.39%. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $7.49, with an estimated average price of $6.14. The stock is now traded at around $5.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,931,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.58%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 474,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)
Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.Sold Out: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47.Sold Out: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $72.67 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $77.95.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.
