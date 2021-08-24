Logo
Fiera Capital Corp Buys Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, The Descartes Systems Group Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Sells Churchill Downs Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Performance Food Group Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Montreal, A8, based Investment company Fiera Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, The Descartes Systems Group Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Enerplus Corp, sells Churchill Downs Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Performance Food Group Co, FibroGen Inc, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiera Capital Corp. As of 2021Q2, Fiera Capital Corp owns 570 stocks with a total value of $38.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIERA CAPITAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiera+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIERA CAPITAL CORP
  1. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 6,425,758 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 856,911 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,125,061 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 15,693,545 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 4,257,575 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
New Purchase: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.27 and $143.4, with an estimated average price of $136.52. The stock is now traded at around $134.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 397,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.18 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 470,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $119.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $74.2, with an estimated average price of $69.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 72,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 101,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Shutterstock Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $102.84, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $110.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 41,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc by 11172.93%. The purchase prices were between $57.36 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 538,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 40.82%. The purchase prices were between $301.89 and $370.04, with an estimated average price of $333.29. The stock is now traded at around $372.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 211,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stantec Inc (STN)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Stantec Inc by 32.88%. The purchase prices were between $42.78 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,700,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 38.15%. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $438.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 185,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enerplus Corp (ERF)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Enerplus Corp by 323.39%. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $7.49, with an estimated average price of $6.14. The stock is now traded at around $5.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,931,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.58%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 474,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

Sold Out: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47.

Sold Out: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $72.67 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $77.95.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.



