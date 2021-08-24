Logo
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. Buys Morgan Stanley, Manhattan Associates Inc, MGM Resorts International, Sells Chemed Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mettler-Toledo International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Decatur, GA, based Investment company Decatur Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, Manhattan Associates Inc, MGM Resorts International, EOG Resources Inc, MetLife Inc, sells Chemed Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, ResMed Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Decatur Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Decatur Capital Management, Inc. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Decatur Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/decatur+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Decatur Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 241,485 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 115,267 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,728 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,875 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio.
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 32,831 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.51%
New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 35,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH)

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.89 and $146.33, with an estimated average price of $132.81. The stock is now traded at around $161.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 21,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 38,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $108.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.356700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 97.56%. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $67.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 36,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CDW Corp (CDW)

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in CDW Corp by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $163.48 and $184.01, with an estimated average price of $172.03. The stock is now traded at around $197.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 26,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.70%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Decatur Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Decatur Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Decatur Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Decatur Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Decatur Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
