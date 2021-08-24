Decatur Capital Management, Inc. Buys Morgan Stanley, Manhattan Associates Inc, MGM Resorts International, Sells Chemed Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mettler-Toledo International Inc

New Purchases: MS, MANH, MGM, MET, AMD, VTV,

MS, MANH, MGM, MET, AMD, VTV, Added Positions: EOG, FB, CDW, ADBE, MSFT, EFA, EL,

EOG, FB, CDW, ADBE, MSFT, EFA, EL, Reduced Positions: MTD, RMD, ACN, SQ, AAPL, ETSY, WRK, NUE, TSLA,

MTD, RMD, ACN, SQ, AAPL, ETSY, WRK, NUE, TSLA, Sold Out: CHE, VRTX, MKTX,

Decatur, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Morgan Stanley, Manhattan Associates Inc, MGM Resorts International, EOG Resources Inc, MetLife Inc, sells Chemed Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, ResMed Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Decatur Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Decatur Capital Management, Inc. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Decatur Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/decatur+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 241,485 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 115,267 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,728 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,875 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 32,831 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.51%

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 35,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.89 and $146.33, with an estimated average price of $132.81. The stock is now traded at around $161.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 21,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 38,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $108.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.356700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 97.56%. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $67.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 36,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in CDW Corp by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $163.48 and $184.01, with an estimated average price of $172.03. The stock is now traded at around $197.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 26,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.70%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.