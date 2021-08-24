Consulta Ltd Buys Square Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, HCA Healthcare Inc

Investment company Consulta Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Square Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, HCA Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Consulta Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Consulta Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Consulta Ltd. Also check out:
1. Consulta Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Consulta Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Consulta Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Consulta Ltd keeps buying
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 100,000 shares, 16.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 825,000 shares, 15.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,250,000 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 112,500 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio.
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 4,000,000 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio.
Consulta Ltd initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $272.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 372,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.
