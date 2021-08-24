Bdt Capital Partners, Llc Buys Ouster Inc

New Purchases: OUST,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ouster Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bdt Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Bdt Capital Partners, Llc owns 2 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 114,419,980 shares, 99.81% of the total portfolio. Ouster Inc (OUST) - 612,973 shares, 0.19% of the total portfolio. New Position

Bdt Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Ouster Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 612,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.