Bdt Capital Partners, Llc Buys Ouster Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Bdt Capital Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Ouster Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bdt Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Bdt Capital Partners, Llc owns 2 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:
1. BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: OUST,
These are the top 5 holdings of BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 114,419,980 shares, 99.81% of the total portfolio.
- Ouster Inc (OUST) - 612,973 shares, 0.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
Bdt Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Ouster Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 612,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.
