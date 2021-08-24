Next Science to Exhibit Surgical Product Portfolio at AAOS 2021

Next+Science+Limited ( ASX:NXS, Financial), an innovative medical technology company, announced that it will exhibit at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) annual meeting and conference in San Diego, California, from Aug. 31 – Sept. 3. Next Science, whose mission is to heal patients and save lives by addressing the impact of biofilms on human health, will exhibit at Booth No. 5035.

Next Science will showcase its portfolio of ground-breaking products, including:

XPERIENCE%26trade%3B+No+Rinse+Antimicrobial+Solution, a non-toxic surgical solution that is designed to help prevent surgical site infections (SSIs) by rinsing away debris and microorganisms; and

SURGX%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, a topical gel that is applied to a closed surgical incision to help prevent superficial SSIs.

XPERIENCE and SURGX are both powered by XBIO%26trade%3B+Technology, which disrupts the biofilm’s extracellular polymeric substance, making the bacteria within the biofilm more vulnerable to attack. Biofilms, which are powerful communities of bacteria that function as a single entity with behaviors and defenses, are a leading contributor to SSIs.1 2 In the U.S., SSIs contribute an additional $3.5 billion annually to the cost of healthcare.3 Biofilms account for more than 80% of microbial infections in the human body,4 according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

Next Science also will host a presentation that addresses the impact of biofilms on SSIs, discusses risk mitigation strategies and shares clinical results from high-risk patients. The session, Biofilm and Surgical Site Infections, takes place on Sept. 1 from 12:40 – 1:25 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 and will be led by four prominent orthopaedic surgeons:

Dr. Robert Harris, Hughston Clinic

Dr. Jon E. Minter, Northside Hospital

Dr. Randall Otto, SSM Health

Dr. Ravi K. Bashyal, NorthShore University Hospital

To learn more about Next Science and its innovative products, stop by Booth No. 5035 or email us at [email protected].

About Next Science

Next Science is a medical technology company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with a research and development center in Florida, USA. Established in 2012, the Company’s primary focus is on the development and continued commercialization of products powered by its proprietary XBIO Technology to reduce the impact of biofilm-based infections in human health. XBIO is a unique, non-toxic technology with proven efficacy in eradicating both biofilm-based and free-floating bacteria. For further information visit: www.nextscience.com.

Forward looking statements

This announcement may contain forward looking statements which may be identified by words such as “believes”, “considers”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of Next Science or its Directors and management, and could cause Next Science’s actual results and circumstances to differ materially from the results and circumstances expressed or anticipated in these statements. The Directors cannot and do not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement will actually occur and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

