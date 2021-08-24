DAFNA Capital Management LLC Buys Theravance Biopharma Inc, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, F-star Therapeutics Inc, Sells Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc, Alector Inc, AtriCure Inc

New Purchases: NRIX, FSTX, FSII, IPSC, ACRS, BOLT, BOLT, LVTX, SRGA, VBLT, CNTB,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Theravance Biopharma Inc, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, F-star Therapeutics Inc, Otonomy Inc, Translate Bio Inc, sells Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc, Alector Inc, AtriCure Inc, Applied Genetic Technologies Corp, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DAFNA Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, DAFNA Capital Management LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $473 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) - 13,680,554 shares, 27.89% of the total portfolio. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 314,360 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) - 510,756 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.1% Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) - 207,911 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) - 732,345 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1679.05%

DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.21 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 306,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in F-star Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.57 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $8.58. The stock is now traded at around $6.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 714,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in FS Development Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Century Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.45 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $25.37. The stock is now traded at around $23.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $20.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Theravance Biopharma Inc by 1679.05%. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $22.46, with an estimated average price of $18.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 732,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Otonomy Inc by 510.74%. The purchase prices were between $2.06 and $2.67, with an estimated average price of $2.32. The stock is now traded at around $1.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 2,379,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Translate Bio Inc by 67.26%. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $19.54. The stock is now traded at around $37.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 376,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 55.92%. The purchase prices were between $60.48 and $73.34, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 119,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc by 355.34%. The purchase prices were between $62.93 and $94.59, with an estimated average price of $74.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 47,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc by 38.68%. The purchase prices were between $29 and $47.44, with an estimated average price of $35.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 209,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.86 and $6.22, with an estimated average price of $3.47.

DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Alector Inc. The sale prices were between $15.5 and $22.48, with an estimated average price of $18.88.

DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $3.62 and $5.23, with an estimated average price of $4.17.

DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66.

DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.32 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.