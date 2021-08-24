Logo
DAFNA Capital Management LLC Buys Theravance Biopharma Inc, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, F-star Therapeutics Inc, Sells Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc, Alector Inc, AtriCure Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company DAFNA Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Theravance Biopharma Inc, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, F-star Therapeutics Inc, Otonomy Inc, Translate Bio Inc, sells Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc, Alector Inc, AtriCure Inc, Applied Genetic Technologies Corp, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DAFNA Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, DAFNA Capital Management LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $473 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DAFNA Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dafna+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DAFNA Capital Management LLC
  1. Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) - 13,680,554 shares, 27.89% of the total portfolio.
  2. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 314,360 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio.
  3. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) - 510,756 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.1%
  4. Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) - 207,911 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio.
  5. Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) - 732,345 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1679.05%
New Purchase: Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.21 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 306,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: F-star Therapeutics Inc (FSTX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in F-star Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.57 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $8.58. The stock is now traded at around $6.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 714,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS Development Corp II (FSII)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in FS Development Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Century Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.45 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $25.37. The stock is now traded at around $23.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $20.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Theravance Biopharma Inc by 1679.05%. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $22.46, with an estimated average price of $18.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 732,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Otonomy Inc (OTIC)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Otonomy Inc by 510.74%. The purchase prices were between $2.06 and $2.67, with an estimated average price of $2.32. The stock is now traded at around $1.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 2,379,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Translate Bio Inc (TBIO)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Translate Bio Inc by 67.26%. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $19.54. The stock is now traded at around $37.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 376,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 55.92%. The purchase prices were between $60.48 and $73.34, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 119,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc by 355.34%. The purchase prices were between $62.93 and $94.59, with an estimated average price of $74.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 47,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc by 38.68%. The purchase prices were between $29 and $47.44, with an estimated average price of $35.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 209,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.86 and $6.22, with an estimated average price of $3.47.

Sold Out: Alector Inc (ALEC)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Alector Inc. The sale prices were between $15.5 and $22.48, with an estimated average price of $18.88.

Sold Out: Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $3.62 and $5.23, with an estimated average price of $4.17.

Sold Out: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66.

Sold Out: Gemini Therapeutics Inc (GMTX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.32 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of DAFNA Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. DAFNA Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DAFNA Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DAFNA Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DAFNA Capital Management LLC keeps buying
