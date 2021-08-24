Archon Capital Management LLC Buys Benefitfocus Inc, Zuora Inc, 8x8 Inc, Sells Newell Brands Inc, Domo Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp

New Purchases: BNFT, ZUO, EGHT, APEN, KRMD, LYTS, VVOS,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Benefitfocus Inc, Zuora Inc, 8x8 Inc, MoneyGram International Inc, Apollo Endosurgery Inc, sells Newell Brands Inc, Domo Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp, , Cutera Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Archon Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Archon Capital Management LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $887 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,366,000 shares, 35.31% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 195,000 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 794,185 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76% Brightcove Inc (BCOV) - 3,030,381 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.88% DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 876,231 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Benefitfocus Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $14.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 2,300,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Zuora Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $15.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 1,252,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in 8x8 Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $24.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 755,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.37 and $8.95, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 756,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Repro-Med Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $3.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 665,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in LSI Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $8.42. The stock is now traded at around $8.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 304,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 265.71%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 2,194,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Skillsoft Corp by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,287,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp by 41.41%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,053,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $25.99 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $27.56.

Archon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Archon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cutera Inc. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $49.11, with an estimated average price of $36.56.

Archon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SOC Telemed Inc. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $7.85, with an estimated average price of $6.63.

Archon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Farmer Bros Co. The sale prices were between $8.4 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $10.92.

Archon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BrainsWay Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.25 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $9.77.