Archon Capital Management LLC Buys Benefitfocus Inc, Zuora Inc, 8x8 Inc, Sells Newell Brands Inc, Domo Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Seattle, WA, based Investment company Archon Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Benefitfocus Inc, Zuora Inc, 8x8 Inc, MoneyGram International Inc, Apollo Endosurgery Inc, sells Newell Brands Inc, Domo Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp, , Cutera Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Archon Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Archon Capital Management LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $887 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Archon Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/archon+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Archon Capital Management LLC
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,366,000 shares, 35.31% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 195,000 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio.
  3. New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 794,185 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76%
  4. Brightcove Inc (BCOV) - 3,030,381 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.88%
  5. DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 876,231 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
New Purchase: Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Benefitfocus Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $14.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 2,300,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zuora Inc (ZUO)

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Zuora Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $15.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 1,252,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in 8x8 Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $24.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 755,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN)

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.37 and $8.95, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 756,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Repro-Med Systems Inc (KRMD)

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Repro-Med Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $3.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 665,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LSI Industries Inc (LYTS)

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in LSI Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $8.42. The stock is now traded at around $8.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 304,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)

Archon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 265.71%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 2,194,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Skillsoft Corp (SKIL)

Archon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Skillsoft Corp by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,287,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp (PACE)

Archon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp by 41.41%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,053,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Archon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $25.99 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $27.56.

Sold Out: (TLND)

Archon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Sold Out: Cutera Inc (CUTR)

Archon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cutera Inc. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $49.11, with an estimated average price of $36.56.

Sold Out: SOC Telemed Inc (TLMD)

Archon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SOC Telemed Inc. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $7.85, with an estimated average price of $6.63.

Sold Out: Farmer Bros Co (FARM)

Archon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Farmer Bros Co. The sale prices were between $8.4 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $10.92.

Sold Out: BrainsWay Ltd (BWAY)

Archon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BrainsWay Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.25 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $9.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Archon Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Archon Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Archon Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Archon Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Archon Capital Management LLC keeps buying
