Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys AppLovin Corp, KnowBe4 Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc

- New Purchases: APP, KNBE, EDR, EDR, AMH, VSAT, ZETA, IMPL, HGV, AMHC, GNRS, DFNS, GCAC, HPX, IGAC, KINZ, MCMJ, MON, SFTW, PIAI, PGRW, RCHG, RBAC, VHAQ, WARR, YSAC, GLSPT, DWIN, DUNE, ETAC, ERES, AVAN, ALTU, ASAQ, SNRH, IMPX, COOL, PTK, QFTA, GOAC, CFIV, CTAQ, ARBG, AGAC, SGAM, TMTS, SV, TVAC, TACA, CPSR, BENE, AEAC, AUS, ADEX, GIG, HIGA, ENVI, ENVI, EPWR, IIII, ISLE, ISLE, KWAC, EAC, LNFA, LFTR, PPGH, LJAQ, LCAP, LMAO, MLAC, FINM, OCAX, OCA, OTRA, PIPP, PMVC,
- Added Positions: FSK, INKA, SCVX, GLEO, HCCC, KAIR, TMKR,
- Reduced Positions: FISV, IR, ASO, KREF, CUZ, ACC, EQR, MGP, LYFT, PLAY, CTAC, PNTM,
- Sold Out: FOCS, FSKR, KRC, BKLN, VNOM, RNET, VG, SIX, JRO, JQC, FRA, HYG, CCX, MOTN, CRSA, LEGO, DBDR, ROT, SCPE, CHPM,
For the details of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kohlberg+kravis+roberts+%26+co.+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.
- AppLovin Corp (APP) - 108,050,489 shares, 33.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 62,300,667 shares, 27.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.96%
- BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 31,060,971 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio.
- Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) - 29,788,635 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.49%
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) - 28,745,602 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.09%
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $88.22, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $73.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 33.66%. The holding were 108,050,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KnowBe4 Inc (KNBE)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.55 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 33,161,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 20,833,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,725,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.07 and $8.92, with an estimated average price of $8.46. The stock is now traded at around $6.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,376,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 141.76%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $23.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 11,851,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SCVX Corp (SCVX)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in SCVX Corp by 1335.23%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 316,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KludeIn I Acquisition Corp (INKA)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp by 299.71%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 123,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kairos Acquisition Corp (KAIR)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in Kairos Acquisition Corp by 49.23%. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Galileo Acquisition Corp (GLEO)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in Galileo Acquisition Corp by 207.76%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 72,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Healthcare Capital Corp (HCCC)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in Healthcare Capital Corp by 39.95%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $41.62 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $48.11.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $65.57 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $69.17.Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04.Sold Out: Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Viper Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $14.51 and $19.56, with an estimated average price of $17.84.Sold Out: (RNET)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.52 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.
