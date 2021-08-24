Logo
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys AppLovin Corp, KnowBe4 Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys AppLovin Corp, KnowBe4 Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, sells Fiserv Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owns 110 stocks with a total value of $24.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kohlberg+kravis+roberts+%26+co.+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.
  1. AppLovin Corp (APP) - 108,050,489 shares, 33.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 62,300,667 shares, 27.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.96%
  3. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 31,060,971 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio.
  4. Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) - 29,788,635 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.49%
  5. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) - 28,745,602 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.09%
New Purchase: AppLovin Corp (APP)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $88.22, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $73.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 33.66%. The holding were 108,050,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KnowBe4 Inc (KNBE)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.55 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 33,161,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 20,833,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 20,833,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,725,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.07 and $8.92, with an estimated average price of $8.46. The stock is now traded at around $6.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,376,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 141.76%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $23.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 11,851,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SCVX Corp (SCVX)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in SCVX Corp by 1335.23%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 316,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KludeIn I Acquisition Corp (INKA)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp by 299.71%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 123,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kairos Acquisition Corp (KAIR)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in Kairos Acquisition Corp by 49.23%. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Galileo Acquisition Corp (GLEO)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in Galileo Acquisition Corp by 207.76%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 72,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Healthcare Capital Corp (HCCC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in Healthcare Capital Corp by 39.95%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $41.62 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $48.11.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $65.57 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $69.17.

Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04.

Sold Out: Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Viper Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $14.51 and $19.56, with an estimated average price of $17.84.

Sold Out: (RNET)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.52 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.. Also check out:

1. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. keeps buying
