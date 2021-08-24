683 Capital Management, LLC Buys Cardlytics Inc, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, Tailwind Acquisition Corp, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Altria Group Inc, Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp
- New Purchases: TWCT, TWND, IOVA, SFIX, TIOA, VMEO, HZAC, KURI, RKTA, PANA, MAAC, ASPL, ROT, BSN, CND, MBTC, DEH, DFPH, EUCR, NGCA, LATN, RTPY, GLEO, GIWWU, LITTU, GFOR.U, FORE, PAQC, WVE, CHAQ, GLAQ, DNZ, QS, MTA, CAHC, BWAC, MCAD, NAUT, VYNE, HYAC, HYAC, GLPG, COVA, SAII, JYAC, ORIAU, ACET, FWAA, LEGO, KARO, FSII, OSTR, ACKIT, ATA, ROCR, LJAQ, ACHV, CMLTU, IS, NEXI, OXY, HYMC, BLSA, PDSB, HSAQ,
- Added Positions: CDLX, HLF, RTP, QELL, AJAX, SQZ, INSE, ATRA, SDC, PCG, APTO, SNDX, CUE, PRG, IRCP, SPFR, BTNB, ANGI, LMACA, ACIC, EIGR, BTWN, DMYI, MGTX, AFMD, IRS, CFRX, MRNS, LRMR,
- Reduced Positions: IAC, DEO, MHLD, NUVB, PRVB, ARDX, FE, HCC, GOLD, DRTT,
- Sold Out: MO, RKTA.U, VGAC, NMCI, GM, RTPYU, PVAC, FOREU, ARYA, FSR, COVAU, HYACU, HYACU, LEGOU, PLTR, GMLP, KURIU, PAQCU, PMGMU,
For the details of 683 Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/683+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of 683 Capital Management, LLC
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 7,535,800 shares, 14.88% of the total portfolio.
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 600,000 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 2,395,600 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio.
- General Motors Co (GM) - 2,200,000 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio.
- Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 911,092 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.76%
683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 3,756,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tailwind Acquisition Corp (TWND)
683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)
683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $22.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,024,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 384,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tio Tech A (TIOA)
683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tio Tech A. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 341,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 139.76%. The purchase prices were between $88.36 and $141.98, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $86.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 911,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)
683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 51.31%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,458,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP)
683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners by 88.02%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 5,444,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qell Acquisition Corp (QELL)
683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Qell Acquisition Corp by 138.89%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,960,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ajax I (AJAX)
683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ajax I by 78.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SQZ Biotechnologies Co (SQZ)
683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SQZ Biotechnologies Co by 133.88%. The purchase prices were between $11.32 and $14.45, with an estimated average price of $13.09. The stock is now traded at around $11.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,375,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.Sold Out: Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp (RKTA.U)
683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: VG Acquisition Corp (VGAC)
683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $10.12.Sold Out: (NMCI)
683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.23 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $9.23.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPYU)
683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.14.
