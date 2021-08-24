Logo
683 Capital Management, LLC Buys Cardlytics Inc, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, Tailwind Acquisition Corp, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Altria Group Inc, Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company 683 Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cardlytics Inc, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, Tailwind Acquisition Corp, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Altria Group Inc, Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp, Diageo PLC, VG Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 683 Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, 683 Capital Management, LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 683 Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/683+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 683 Capital Management, LLC
  1. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 7,535,800 shares, 14.88% of the total portfolio.
  2. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 600,000 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio.
  3. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 2,395,600 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio.
  4. General Motors Co (GM) - 2,200,000 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio.
  5. Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 911,092 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.76%
New Purchase: TWC Tech Holdings II Corp (TWCT)

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 3,756,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tailwind Acquisition Corp (TWND)

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $22.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,024,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 384,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tio Tech A (TIOA)

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tio Tech A. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 341,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 139.76%. The purchase prices were between $88.36 and $141.98, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $86.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 911,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 51.31%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,458,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP)

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners by 88.02%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 5,444,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qell Acquisition Corp (QELL)

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Qell Acquisition Corp by 138.89%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,960,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ajax I (AJAX)

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ajax I by 78.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SQZ Biotechnologies Co (SQZ)

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SQZ Biotechnologies Co by 133.88%. The purchase prices were between $11.32 and $14.45, with an estimated average price of $13.09. The stock is now traded at around $11.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,375,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp (RKTA.U)

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Sold Out: VG Acquisition Corp (VGAC)

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

Sold Out: (NMCI)

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.23 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $9.23.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPYU)

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of 683 Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. 683 Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 683 Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 683 Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 683 Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
