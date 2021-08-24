First Trust Bank, Ltd. Buys PepsiCo Inc, Spotify Technology SA, The Walt Disney Co

For the details of First Trust Bank, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+trust+bank%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First Trust Bank, Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,668 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio.
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 49,129 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 65,574 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,028 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio.
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 94,700 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio.
First Trust Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $0 and $57, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 795 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
First Trust Bank, Ltd. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 56.50%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 38,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
First Trust Bank, Ltd. added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $224.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
First Trust Bank, Ltd. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 33.53%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $178.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 22,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of First Trust Bank, Ltd.. Also check out:
