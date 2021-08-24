First Trust Bank, Ltd. Buys PepsiCo Inc, Spotify Technology SA, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: BAMR,

BAMR, Added Positions: PEP, SPOT, DIS, BAM,

Nassau, C5, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PepsiCo Inc, Spotify Technology SA, The Walt Disney Co, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Trust Bank, Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, First Trust Bank, Ltd. owns 14 stocks with a total value of $82 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,668 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 49,129 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 65,574 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,028 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 94,700 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio.

First Trust Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $0 and $57, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Trust Bank, Ltd. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 56.50%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 38,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Trust Bank, Ltd. added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $224.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Trust Bank, Ltd. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 33.53%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $178.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 22,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.