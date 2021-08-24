P2 Capital Partners, LLC Buys Outfront Media Inc, Tennant Co, Premier Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, The Brink's Co, KBR Inc

- Added Positions: OUT, TNC, UPLD, CSOD, PINC,
- Reduced Positions: BCO, KBR, HGV, NXST, ACHC, AQUA, FUL, ACIW, CDK, PRMW, VG, AVNT,
- Sold Out: IWM,
For the details of P2 Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/p2+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of P2 Capital Partners, LLC
- Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) - 2,870,000 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
- Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) - 2,109,193 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.61%
- CBIZ Inc (CBZ) - 3,486,031 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio.
- The Brink's Co (BCO) - 1,381,632 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.78%
- Primo Water Corp (PRMW) - 6,201,503 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.09%
P2 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 60.47%. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 3,254,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tennant Co (TNC)
P2 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Tennant Co by 62.34%. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $85.73, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $72.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 300,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Premier Inc (PINC)
P2 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Premier Inc by 50.26%. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $38.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 162,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
P2 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.
Here is the complete portfolio of P2 Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:
