Harvey Partners, LLC Buys Array Technologies Inc, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, Ford Motor Co, Sells Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Carlisle Inc, Xperi Holding Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Array Technologies Inc, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, Ford Motor Co, Tufin Software Technologies, Armstrong Flooring Inc, sells Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Carlisle Inc, Xperi Holding Corp, Valmont Industries Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvey Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Harvey Partners, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Unisys Corp (UIS) - 362,500 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.86% Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) - 1,100,000 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) - 266,000 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.65% Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 300,000 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09% Ford Motor Co (F) - 475,000 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.40%

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $18.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.08 and $6.67, with an estimated average price of $5.32. The stock is now traded at around $4.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 31.40%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd by 36.79%. The purchase prices were between $8 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 660,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc by 70.77%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.72. The stock is now traded at around $3.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 555,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $164.58 and $196.27, with an estimated average price of $185.48.

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sonim Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.43 and $0.85, with an estimated average price of $0.61.

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73.