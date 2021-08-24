Logo
Harvey Partners, LLC Buys Array Technologies Inc, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, Ford Motor Co, Sells Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Carlisle Inc, Xperi Holding Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Harvey Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Array Technologies Inc, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, Ford Motor Co, Tufin Software Technologies, Armstrong Flooring Inc, sells Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Carlisle Inc, Xperi Holding Corp, Valmont Industries Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvey Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Harvey Partners, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harvey Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvey+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Harvey Partners, LLC
  1. Unisys Corp (UIS) - 362,500 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.86%
  2. Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) - 1,100,000 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) - 266,000 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.65%
  4. Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 300,000 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09%
  5. Ford Motor Co (F) - 475,000 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.40%
New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $18.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN)

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.08 and $6.67, with an estimated average price of $5.32. The stock is now traded at around $4.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 31.40%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (TUFN)

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd by 36.79%. The purchase prices were between $8 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 660,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI)

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc by 70.77%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.72. The stock is now traded at around $3.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 555,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $164.58 and $196.27, with an estimated average price of $185.48.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Sold Out: Sonim Technologies Inc (SONM)

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sonim Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.43 and $0.85, with an estimated average price of $0.61.

Sold Out: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Harvey Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Harvey Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Harvey Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Harvey Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Harvey Partners, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
