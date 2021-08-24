Matrix Capital Management Company, LP Buys Twilio Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, KnowBe4 Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Veracyte Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: KNBE,

KNBE, Added Positions: TWLO, BIGC, MU, CDNA, ZNTL, ALTR,

TWLO, BIGC, MU, CDNA, ZNTL, ALTR, Reduced Positions: ADPT,

ADPT, Sold Out: INTC, VCYT, AMZN, LRCX, CSTL, SILK, WISH, COUP,

Waltham, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Twilio Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, KnowBe4 Inc, CareDx Inc, sells Intel Corp, Veracyte Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Lam Research Corp, Castle Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matrix Capital Management Company, LP. As of 2021Q2, Matrix Capital Management Company, LP owns 23 stocks with a total value of $9.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Matrix Capital Management Company, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matrix+capital+management+company%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 2,000,000 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 3,000,000 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 4,200,000 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,094,900 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 1,745,536 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 249.11%

Matrix Capital Management Company, LP initiated holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.55 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 950,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LP added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 249.11%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $354.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 1,745,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LP added to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61. The stock is now traded at around $57.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 4,700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LP added to a holding in CareDx Inc by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $63.02 and $95.11, with an estimated average price of $79.19. The stock is now traded at around $77.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,739,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LP sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LP sold out a holding in Veracyte Inc. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $43.02.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LP sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LP sold out a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $50.07 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $66.07.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LP sold out a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $44.66 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $50.91.