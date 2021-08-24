Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. Buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, First Advantage Corp, Sells SolarWinds Corp, SMART Global Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc

New Purchases: EDR, EDR, FA, SOFI, SOFI, PATH, DELL,

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, First Advantage Corp, Qualtrics International Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, sells SolarWinds Corp, SMART Global Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silver Lake Group, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $14.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.77%. The holding were 91,976,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in First Advantage Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.7 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $23.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.38%. The holding were 110,734,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 38,515,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 802,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. added to a holding in Qualtrics International Inc by 100.97%. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $45.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 45,254,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08.