Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. Buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, First Advantage Corp, Sells SolarWinds Corp, SMART Global Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc

- New Purchases: EDR, EDR, FA, SOFI, SOFI, PATH, DELL,
- Added Positions: XM, GDRX,
- Reduced Positions: SGH, SNOW,
- Sold Out: SWI,
For the details of Silver Lake Group, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silver+lake+group%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Silver Lake Group, L.L.C.
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 40,779,493 shares, 31.24% of the total portfolio.
- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) - 91,976,482 shares, 17.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Advantage Corp (FA) - 110,734,013 shares, 15.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Qualtrics International Inc (XM) - 45,254,558 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.97%
Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.77%. The holding were 91,976,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)
Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in First Advantage Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.7 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $23.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.38%. The holding were 110,734,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 38,515,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 802,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)
Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. added to a holding in Qualtrics International Inc by 100.97%. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $45.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 45,254,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)
Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08.
