Serengeti Asset Management LP Buys Figure Acquisition Corp I, Latch Inc, Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, Sells Reinvent Technology Partners, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sea

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Serengeti Asset Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Figure Acquisition Corp I, Latch Inc, Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, FG New America Acquisition Corp, sells Reinvent Technology Partners, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sea, Royalty Pharma PLC, Jaws Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Serengeti Asset Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Serengeti Asset Management LP owns 53 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Serengeti Asset Management LP
  1. Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) - 60,000,000 shares, 16.55% of the total portfolio.
  2. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp (CTAC) - 58,900,000 shares, 16.27% of the total portfolio.
  3. Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I (AUS) - 50,000,000 shares, 13.79% of the total portfolio.
  4. Broadstone Acquisition Corp (BSN) - 50,000,000 shares, 13.74% of the total portfolio.
  5. Ajax I (AJAX) - 40,000,000 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Figure Acquisition Corp I (FACA)

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Figure Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Latch Inc (LTCH)

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Latch Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (RAAC)

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FG New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA)

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.938500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP)

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.

Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $78.27 and $151.29, with an estimated average price of $112.9.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07.

Sold Out: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $39.85 and $46.63, with an estimated average price of $42.52.

Sold Out: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS)

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.38.

Sold Out: HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp (CAPA)

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Serengeti Asset Management LP. Also check out:

