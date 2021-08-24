Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New Buys Vor Biopharma Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, Asana Inc, Sells Accolade Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, DoorDash Inc

- New Purchases: VOR, SFIX, ZEN, SNOW,
- Added Positions: ASAN, RAPT, PGNY,
- Reduced Positions: KYMR,
- Sold Out: ACCD, BIGC, DASH, TWLO, AR, AM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 78 shares, 48.23% of the total portfolio.
- Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) - 278,127 shares, 19.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.18%
- Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) - 281,250 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio.
- Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) - 183,821 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Asana Inc (ASAN) - 42,888 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.99%
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in Vor Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 183,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 25,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.67 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $141. The stock is now traded at around $123.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $280.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New added to a holding in Asana Inc by 110.99%. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 42,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Accolade Inc (ACCD)
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in Accolade Inc. The sale prices were between $38.61 and $55, with an estimated average price of $48.53.Sold Out: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.Sold Out: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72.Sold Out: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $8.31 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.53.
