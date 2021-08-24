Logo
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New Buys Vor Biopharma Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, Asana Inc, Sells Accolade Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, DoorDash Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Investment company Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New (Current Portfolio) buys Vor Biopharma Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, Asana Inc, Zendesk Inc, Snowflake Inc, sells Accolade Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, DoorDash Inc, Twilio Inc, Antero Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New. As of 2021Q2, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New owns 14 stocks with a total value of $68 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trustees+of+columbia+university+in+the+city+of+new+york/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 78 shares, 48.23% of the total portfolio.
  2. Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) - 278,127 shares, 19.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.18%
  3. Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) - 281,250 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) - 183,821 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Asana Inc (ASAN) - 42,888 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.99%
New Purchase: Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR)

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in Vor Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 183,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 25,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.67 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $141. The stock is now traded at around $123.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $280.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New added to a holding in Asana Inc by 110.99%. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 42,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Accolade Inc (ACCD)

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in Accolade Inc. The sale prices were between $38.61 and $55, with an estimated average price of $48.53.

Sold Out: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61.

Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.

Sold Out: Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72.

Sold Out: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $8.31 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York. Also check out:

1. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York keeps buying
