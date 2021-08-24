Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New Buys Vor Biopharma Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, Asana Inc, Sells Accolade Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, DoorDash Inc

New Purchases: VOR, SFIX, ZEN, SNOW,

Investment company Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New Current Portfolio ) buys Vor Biopharma Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, Asana Inc, Zendesk Inc, Snowflake Inc, sells Accolade Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, DoorDash Inc, Twilio Inc, Antero Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New. As of 2021Q2, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New owns 14 stocks with a total value of $68 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 78 shares, 48.23% of the total portfolio. Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) - 278,127 shares, 19.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.18% Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) - 281,250 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) - 183,821 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. New Position Asana Inc (ASAN) - 42,888 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.99%

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in Vor Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 183,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 25,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.67 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $141. The stock is now traded at around $123.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $280.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New added to a holding in Asana Inc by 110.99%. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 42,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in Accolade Inc. The sale prices were between $38.61 and $55, with an estimated average price of $48.53.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $8.31 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.53.