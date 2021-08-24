Logo
Samlyn Capital, Llc Buys Biogen Inc, KKR Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Athene Holding, Morgan Stanley, Target Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Samlyn Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Biogen Inc, KKR Inc, The Walt Disney Co, PureCycle Technologies Inc, MetLife Inc, sells Athene Holding, Morgan Stanley, Target Corp, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samlyn Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Samlyn Capital, Llc owns 159 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/samlyn+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC
  1. LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 2,546,205 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
  2. PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 6,090,237 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.76%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 1,642,124 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.37%
  4. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 1,427,074 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 78,040 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $348.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 376,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 2,039,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 3,476,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,313,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $36.35, with an estimated average price of $32.8. The stock is now traded at around $34.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,766,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $143.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 347,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 46.37%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $178.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,642,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $14.37 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 14,508,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 30.12%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,722,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $93.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,611,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 65.67%. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $136.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 332,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 208.94%. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 682,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Sold Out: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.



