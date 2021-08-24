Samlyn Capital, Llc Buys Biogen Inc, KKR Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Athene Holding, Morgan Stanley, Target Corp

New Purchases: BIIB, KKR, PCT, MET, GFL, AJG, PWP, NVST, AVTR, SGEN, GPN, UNH, VINP, KBR, XRAY, PAX, JLL, CBRE, TXRH, RETA, CANO, JCIC, GPS, MQ, GLHA, ETSY, HD, DLO, CMII, FOA, MILE, DRI, GAMC, CAT, CMLT, LOW, DE, LDHA, ITW, EMR, ETN, DIDI, SBUX, PG, PH, MCD, LZ, SWK, ROK, PEP, PCAR, CMI, KO, CBRL, AME, YUM, MDLZ, CL,

BIIB, KKR, PCT, MET, GFL, AJG, PWP, NVST, AVTR, SGEN, GPN, UNH, VINP, KBR, XRAY, PAX, JLL, CBRE, TXRH, RETA, CANO, JCIC, GPS, MQ, GLHA, ETSY, HD, DLO, CMII, FOA, MILE, DRI, GAMC, CAT, CMLT, LOW, DE, LDHA, ITW, EMR, ETN, DIDI, SBUX, PG, PH, MCD, LZ, SWK, ROK, PEP, PCAR, CMI, KO, CBRL, AME, YUM, MDLZ, CL, Added Positions: DIS, IBN, PAGS, BLDR, GOOGL, CZR, JAZZ, BMY, TPR, INSM, HZNP, UAA, TWTR, WBA, AAL, SNAP, LPLA, DY, VOYA, DBI, STSA, PYPL, SCU, HLT, CSX, MAR, TJX, UNP, RCL, ROST, BURL, NSC, WMT, MGM, COST, CCL, LOGC, BCYC, WYNN,

DIS, IBN, PAGS, BLDR, GOOGL, CZR, JAZZ, BMY, TPR, INSM, HZNP, UAA, TWTR, WBA, AAL, SNAP, LPLA, DY, VOYA, DBI, STSA, PYPL, SCU, HLT, CSX, MAR, TJX, UNP, RCL, ROST, BURL, NSC, WMT, MGM, COST, CCL, LOGC, BCYC, WYNN, Reduced Positions: ATH, TGT, BLK, CROX, MRK, W, TMUS, WRB, SBNY, CG, BG, ASH, CPRI, J, AEO, DKS, SIX, LYB, SIG, DIN, PLAY, ITCI, FLMN, UPS, IFF, AXNX, AIZ, LCY, BSX, NKE, FDX, URBN, ASO, AAPL, DAL, EXPD, MSFT, CSTM, FB, FAST, JBHT, KNX, NVDA, ODFL, URI, GWW, VFC,

ATH, TGT, BLK, CROX, MRK, W, TMUS, WRB, SBNY, CG, BG, ASH, CPRI, J, AEO, DKS, SIX, LYB, SIG, DIN, PLAY, ITCI, FLMN, UPS, IFF, AXNX, AIZ, LCY, BSX, NKE, FDX, URBN, ASO, AAPL, DAL, EXPD, MSFT, CSTM, FB, FAST, JBHT, KNX, NVDA, ODFL, URI, GWW, VFC, Sold Out: MS, IBKR, UBER, BAC, MA, GS, EVR, RNR, SQ, VTRS, FTIV, PENN, LLY, WAB, GBT, ACAD, SRNGU, SBSW, KSS, BJRI, FHI, CVNA, CAR, SEAS, DISCA, SLAMU, JWN, SPY, GLHAU, PTON, H, JBLU, TBA, CMIIU, T, FTAAU, BLMN, LDHAU, LEN, DHI, PHM, NVR, CHRW, TOL, IHG,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Biogen Inc, KKR Inc, The Walt Disney Co, PureCycle Technologies Inc, MetLife Inc, sells Athene Holding, Morgan Stanley, Target Corp, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samlyn Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Samlyn Capital, Llc owns 159 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/samlyn+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 2,546,205 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 6,090,237 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.76% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 1,642,124 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.37% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 1,427,074 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 78,040 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $348.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 376,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 2,039,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 3,476,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,313,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $36.35, with an estimated average price of $32.8. The stock is now traded at around $34.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,766,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $143.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 347,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 46.37%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $178.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,642,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $14.37 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 14,508,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 30.12%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,722,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $93.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,611,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 65.67%. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $136.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 332,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 208.94%. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 682,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3.

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.