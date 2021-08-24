Value Partners HK Buys Tencent Holdings, Orient Overseas (International), Ping An Bank Co, Sells Vipshop Holdings, Wuliangye Yibin Co, Pinduoduo Inc

New Purchases: 000001, 00981, 601888, 00291, 02318, 01810, 00992, 02319, 01888, 1477, 01981, 02013, 02669,

000001, 00981, 601888, 00291, 02318, 01810, 00992, 02319, 01888, 1477, 01981, 02013, 02669, Added Positions: 00700, 00316, 00027, 02331, 01299, 2330, TAL, 002311, 300059, 01765, 02388, 00669, 03690,

00700, 00316, 00027, 02331, 01299, 2330, TAL, 002311, 300059, 01765, 02388, 00669, 03690, Reduced Positions: PDD, 01801, 01919, 02020, 2454, 03968, 600519,

PDD, 01801, 01919, 02020, 2454, 03968, 600519, Sold Out: VIPS, 000858, 2303, 09901, 6274, 4958, 01109, 03908, 02202, 09987, 09992, HTHT, 603986, 00220, 01929, 002050, 09666, RYB,

Investment company Value Partners HK Current Portfolio ) buys Tencent Holdings, Orient Overseas (International), Ping An Bank Co, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, Galaxy Entertainment Group, sells Vipshop Holdings, Wuliangye Yibin Co, Pinduoduo Inc, United Microelectronics Corp, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Value Partners HK. As of 2021Q2, Value Partners HK owns 42 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Value Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/value+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 2,257,800 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.56% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 6,849,000 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.72% China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (03968) - 10,249,500 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.62% Li Ning Co Ltd (02331) - 6,821,500 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.68% Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 259,659 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%

Value Partners HK initiated holding in Ping An Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.26 and $25.01, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $19.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 10,920,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Partners HK initiated holding in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.48 and $30.15, with an estimated average price of $25.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 12,126,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Partners HK initiated holding in China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $265.85 and $344.54, with an estimated average price of $307.61. The stock is now traded at around $240.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 741,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Partners HK initiated holding in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $55.95 and $75.4, with an estimated average price of $66.48. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 3,788,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Partners HK initiated holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $89.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 3,151,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Partners HK initiated holding in Xiaomi Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $35.3, with an estimated average price of $27.52. The stock is now traded at around $25.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 6,670,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Partners HK added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 64.56%. The purchase prices were between $566 and $766.5, with an estimated average price of $638.32. The stock is now traded at around $470.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 2,257,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Partners HK added to a holding in Orient Overseas (International) Ltd by 149.19%. The purchase prices were between $64.15 and $168.2, with an estimated average price of $104.17. The stock is now traded at around $179.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 3,214,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Partners HK added to a holding in Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd by 524.30%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $66.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 5,344,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Partners HK added to a holding in Li Ning Co Ltd by 60.68%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $95.2, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $94.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 6,821,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Partners HK added to a holding in AIA Group Ltd by 77.20%. The purchase prices were between $92.75 and $108.9, with an estimated average price of $98.89. The stock is now traded at around $95.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 4,854,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Partners HK added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 220.48%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $58.88. The stock is now traded at around $5.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,277,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Partners HK sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.

Value Partners HK sold out a holding in Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $255.8 and $323.03, with an estimated average price of $289.36.

Value Partners HK sold out a holding in United Microelectronics Corp. The sale prices were between $43.95 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $52.28.

Value Partners HK sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59 and $128.3, with an estimated average price of $94.47.

Value Partners HK sold out a holding in Taiwan Union Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $89.1 and $126, with an estimated average price of $108.58.

Value Partners HK sold out a holding in Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $87 and $120.5, with an estimated average price of $101.72.