Value Partners HK Buys Tencent Holdings, Orient Overseas (International), Ping An Bank Co, Sells Vipshop Holdings, Wuliangye Yibin Co, Pinduoduo Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Value Partners HK Buys Tencent Holdings, Orient Overseas (International), Ping An Bank Co, Sells Vipshop Holdings, Wuliangye Yibin Co, Pinduoduo Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Value Partners HK (Current Portfolio) buys Tencent Holdings, Orient Overseas (International), Ping An Bank Co, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, Galaxy Entertainment Group, sells Vipshop Holdings, Wuliangye Yibin Co, Pinduoduo Inc, United Microelectronics Corp, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Value Partners HK. As of 2021Q2, Value Partners HK owns 42 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Value Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/value+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Value Partners
  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 2,257,800 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.56%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 6,849,000 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.72%
  3. China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (03968) - 10,249,500 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.62%
  4. Li Ning Co Ltd (02331) - 6,821,500 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.68%
  5. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 259,659 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
New Purchase: Ping An Bank Co Ltd (000001)

Value Partners HK initiated holding in Ping An Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.26 and $25.01, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $19.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 10,920,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (00981)

Value Partners HK initiated holding in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.48 and $30.15, with an estimated average price of $25.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 12,126,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888)

Value Partners HK initiated holding in China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $265.85 and $344.54, with an estimated average price of $307.61. The stock is now traded at around $240.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 741,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd (00291)

Value Partners HK initiated holding in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $55.95 and $75.4, with an estimated average price of $66.48. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 3,788,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (02318)

Value Partners HK initiated holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $89.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 3,151,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xiaomi Corp (01810)

Value Partners HK initiated holding in Xiaomi Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $35.3, with an estimated average price of $27.52. The stock is now traded at around $25.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 6,670,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)

Value Partners HK added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 64.56%. The purchase prices were between $566 and $766.5, with an estimated average price of $638.32. The stock is now traded at around $470.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 2,257,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Orient Overseas (International) Ltd (00316)

Value Partners HK added to a holding in Orient Overseas (International) Ltd by 149.19%. The purchase prices were between $64.15 and $168.2, with an estimated average price of $104.17. The stock is now traded at around $179.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 3,214,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (00027)

Value Partners HK added to a holding in Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd by 524.30%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $66.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 5,344,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Li Ning Co Ltd (02331)

Value Partners HK added to a holding in Li Ning Co Ltd by 60.68%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $95.2, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $94.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 6,821,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AIA Group Ltd (01299)

Value Partners HK added to a holding in AIA Group Ltd by 77.20%. The purchase prices were between $92.75 and $108.9, with an estimated average price of $98.89. The stock is now traded at around $95.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 4,854,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Value Partners HK added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 220.48%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $58.88. The stock is now traded at around $5.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,277,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Value Partners HK sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.

Sold Out: Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858)

Value Partners HK sold out a holding in Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $255.8 and $323.03, with an estimated average price of $289.36.

Sold Out: United Microelectronics Corp (2303)

Value Partners HK sold out a holding in United Microelectronics Corp. The sale prices were between $43.95 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $52.28.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (09901)

Value Partners HK sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59 and $128.3, with an estimated average price of $94.47.

Sold Out: Taiwan Union Technology Corp (6274)

Value Partners HK sold out a holding in Taiwan Union Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $89.1 and $126, with an estimated average price of $108.58.

Sold Out: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd (4958)

Value Partners HK sold out a holding in Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $87 and $120.5, with an estimated average price of $101.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Value Partners. Also check out:

1. Value Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. Value Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Value Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Value Partners keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider