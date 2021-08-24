INSERTING and REPLACING Gabelli Funds to Host 27th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium Thursday, September 9, 2021

Insert in the Presenting Companies list of release issued August 04, 2021: Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN) and Mynaric AG (Frankfurt: M0Y-F).

The updated release reads:

GABELLI FUNDS TO HOST 27TH ANNUAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE SYMPOSIUM THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2021

Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 27th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Lotte New York Palace. The Symposium begins at 8:00 AM and will be available virtually via webcast. This research meeting will feature presentations by senior management of leading aerospace and defense companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.

To register online: https%3A%2F%2Fgabelli.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_ZDjQ0J1-Rz2GSad3S4uxLw

Presenting Companies:

AAR Corp. NYSE: AIR Astronics Corp. NASDAQ: ATRO Avio S.p.A. Milan: AVIO-MI CPI Aerostructures NYSE: CVU Crane Co. NYSE: CR Curtiss-Wright Corp. NYSE: CW Ducommun Inc. NYSE: DCO Elbit Systems Ltd. NASDAQ: ESLT Haynes International, Inc. NASDAQ: HAYN HEICO Corp. NYSE: HEI ISAR Aerospace Technologies Private Kaman Corp. NASDAQ: KAMN Kleos Space Austria: KSS-ASX Mynaric AG1 Frankfurt: M0Y-F Moog Inc. NYSE: MOG-A Park Aerospace Corp. NYSE: PKE Woodward Inc. NASDAQ: WWD

1Available for one-on-one meetings

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005684/en/