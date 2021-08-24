Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Sells IHS Markit, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ChargePoint Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: EDR, EDR, CHPT, CHPT, CNI, VMEO, DIDI, MFC, ITB, SMH, COMP, AOMR, IWP, XHB, IMAB, BIO, VFC, CVNA, IWO, ALKS, HBAN, MRVL, NDAQ, STT, STWD, WMS, WBT, DESP, INMD, API, OGN, PFF, AMKR, EAT, CPT, LNG, UFS, ERJ, FBC, GNW, GDEN, MGI, RCI, SWBI, MAXR, TVTX, COOP, SBSW, IBP, OUT, RUN, SMAR, INSP, BYND, CLVT, NOVA, SI, LI, ARRY, LU, ASAI, LYEL, SOXL, XRT, AAP, ADC, ALX, THRM, ARWR, AGO, AN, AVT, ELY, CPE, CRL, CAKE, COKE, CBSH, DX, EGP, AUD, AUD, ERIC, FCN, FITB, FBNC, FHN, BEN, GRMN, GT, HRB, HALO, HELE, IIVI, LMNX, MDP, MHK, MOH, MNR, MPWR, NUS, ORA, PKI, PHM, RAVN, RJF, RS, RNST, SHEN, SONY, LSI, STAA, SYKE, SYNA, AXON, TECH, TDY, TKR, TGI, TYL, UTHR, VRNT, WBS, WSM, WTFC, OPK, ORBC, EIG, DBRG, KKR, GDOT, USCR, NOAH, LPLA, AL, SAVE, ZNGA, CG, FIVE, PFSI, FEYE, CHGG, GCI, CTLT, HQY, W, FRPT, SYNH, STOR, SUM, BPMC, APLE, CABO, ENR, FCPT, EDIT, DMTK, BAND, CEIX, CNNE, HYRE, GH, NIU, ETRN, FUTU, PD, CHWY, SPT, NARI, ASAN, RADI, SHLS, RCD,
- Added Positions: XLF, BMO, ENB, MDT, WMT, TSLA, COST, DLTR, AMZN, LRCX, MS, TAL, ALXN, CVS, PEP, T, ABT, KC, ARE, PFE, SE, KO, TMUS, GOOG, KRC, MGM, XBI, VZ, VRTX, INTC, PG, DDOG, SLF, BIDU, FDX, MDLZ, PBR, QCOM, PM, AMGN, EQR, FR, JPM, PFG, SYK, UPS, ABBV, DBX, IAC, BMY, CL, CMCSA, LLY, HUM, ILMN, UDR, GDS, ACN, APD, EL, NTES, REGN, CIT, ELAN, ADP, VALE, DE, BKNG, SNAP, CD, LQD, QQQ, CAT, CVX, COP, EW, LMT, NVDA, TTM, WY, GM, BILI, AMT, ADSK, CSCO, GLW, DHR, DLR, ESS, GIS, MXIM, NSC, ES, NUAN, ORLY, CRM, UNP, MELI, MPC, QTS, ARMK, ZS, AEP, CI, CMI, DRE, HD, ISRG, JNJ, VNO, WM, FTS, DAL, NRZ, RNG, WB, SWCH, ZM, UBER, CARR, SNOW, ABMD, ATVI, AXP, NLY, ADM, BCE, BAC, BAX, CSX, CAR, CERN, CHD, CLX, STZ, CCI, ETN, ECL, EQIX, AJRD, HR, HSY, IEX, IDXX, ITW, TT, INTU, KMB, KR, MSI, NEM, RSG, ROP, SIVB, SU, TSN, VTR, WBA, CROX, GPRE, MASI, FERG, AGNC, HASI, BURL, AYX, DELL, FSLY, CHNG, DKNG, MNSO, MMM, A, HES, AEE, AME, AAPL, ARCH, AZO, BLL, BA, BXP, BSX, EPAY, BYD, BF.B, CDNS, CPB, CP, CAH, CME, CTAS, KOF, CTSH, CAG, ED, CPRT, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DVA, DECK, DXCM, RDY, EMN, EIX, EA, ETR, GILD, GPN, GPK, MNST, HEI, HRL, IP, J, JCI, KSU, K, LKQ, LH, LPSN, LOW, MTG, MGLN, MKC, MCK, NAV, PCAR, PPL, PLUG, RDN, ROK, R, SBAC, SWKS, SUI, TXN, TXRH, WEC, ZBRA, BGCP, WNS, FSLR, JAZZ, V, KDP, FTNT, NXPI, HCA, NOW, SEAS, BLUE, CDW, HMHC, VRNS, KEYS, NVTA, NTRA, KHC, PFGC, SQ, TTD, CRSP, ZTO, BL, PINS, CTVA, BIGC, AYI, AMD, ALGN, ABC, APH, AU, AON, ABG, BDX, CMS, CSGP, TPR, CGNX, COHR, DPZ, DOV, DISH, EMR, OVV, EFX, EXPE, EXPD, FMC, FAST, FOE, EQC, PEAK, HSIC, HPQ, IPG, JBHT, MAC, MIC, MKL, MED, MTH, CASH, NI, NVAX, OGE, ON, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PNM, PNW, PXD, BPOP, PCH, RPM, O, RNR, SGMS, STX, SIMO, SIRI, SWK, NLOK, SNPS, TTWO, TOL, TTC, UAL, UAA, URI, VLO, WPC, GWW, WAT, WRI, YUM, ZBH, TX, EDU, DEI, ALGT, MLCO, PRTS, BR, PODD, FOLD, FTI, CELH, H, CVE, MOS, VER, XYL, TRIP, EPAM, PSX, FANG, NWS, REXR, ALLE, RARE, SPWH, CTRE, ATRA, PRAH, QRVO, WING, HPE, FTV, EVBG, VST, CADE, FND, ROKU, MDB, VICI, WORK, NET, DAO, NTCO, OTIS, BNL, ABNB, TUYA, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: INFO, BABA, U, VIAC, NTR, RY, MA, DISCA, PANW, DISCK, XOM, DGX, CNQ, TCOM, TD, DIS, XLNX, GOOGL, MSFT, YY, BEKE, ADBE, PSA, QSR, PDD, TFC, VIPS, FB, NIO, ACWI, CM, NKE, ASML, BRK.B, LIN, TGT, GOTU, TRP, WOOF, GS, IFF, SPG, AJG, FISV, PNC, SJR, TEL, KMI, IQ, IWM, BNS, HST, ORCL, USB, VNET, CRWD, PLD, C, DUK, SO, WFC, TWTR, PYPL, TWLO, ZLAB, ALC, BLK, ENTG, FE, HON, IBM, ICE, MCD, MCO, UNH, AQN, ZTS, ALLY, JD, SYF, LBRDK, BZUN, CBRE, FIS, D, SJM, MCHP, MU, NVR, NFLX, PPG, RCL, SBUX, TER, VMC, SPR, NLSN, SHOP, Z, BGNE, COUP, ATH, UPWK, PLAN, AMCR, JOBS, AES, ALNY, AMP, IVZ, AVB, BK, BMRN, BLDR, GIB, COF, CNC, SCHW, CINF, CCEP, DB, DD, EOG, RE, EXAS, EXPO, FRT, FLR, F, HAL, WELL, IBN, INCY, ISBC, IRM, KLAC, KT, KRG, KSS, JEF, MMC, MBT, NRG, NTAP, PH, PAYX, PGR, PEG, ROL, SMG, SGEN, SHW, SYY, TROW, TJX, TU, TXT, UBS, EVRG, XEL, HIMX, WU, ACM, MSCI, AVGO, VRSK, DG, CHTR, SSNC, FRC, APO, MTDR, PLAY, WDAY, VEEV, GRP.U, ATHM, SC, FIVN, AFMD, CFG, HUBS, ETSY, INVH, OKTA, IR, SOGO, MRNA, DOYU, DADA, RPRX, XPEV, AGG, ESGE, CB, AGCO, ALB, LNT, MDRX, AEO, AEL, TVTY, ABCB, ADI, ANSS, APA, AMAT, ATR, ARW, BANR, B, BIIB, BWA, SAM, BPFH, BRO, BC, BKE, BG, CF, CHRW, BXMT, KMX, CX, CNP, CPF, CTXS, DXC, COO, CCK, DRI, SITC, DLB, EWBC, EPC, EPR, ELS, EXEL, EXTR, FFIV, FNF, FBP, FCF, FFBC, FL, IT, GGG, HOG, HP, HLF, HIBB, HFC, HMC, HMN, IDA, JBL, JKHY, JLL, KIM, LSTR, LVS, LII, LAD, LPX, MDU, MKSI, MAN, MRO, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MTZ, MAS, MTD, MIDD, TAP, NOV, NKTR, NYCB, NWL, NXST, OLN, OFG, OSK, PKG, PZZA, PTC, PDCE, PBI, PII, QGEN, PWR, RRC, REG, RMD, RAD, RHI, WRK, ROST, POOL, SEIC, SEE, SCI, SBNY, SIG, SNA, LUV, SWN, SM, STMP, STLD, STE, SNX, TARO, TPX, THC, TSCO, TREX, TRMB, CUBE, UCBI, OLED, UHS, MTN, VRSN, WAB, WSO, WTS, WAL, WDC, WLK, WLL, KTOS, WYNN, IRBT, CMG, TDG, DK, QRTEA, EVR, OC, IPGP, SQM, CLR, CAI, BX, DFS, LULU, G, FANH, CIM, MRTX, CPG, BTG, TAK, GLPG, GNRC, ST, VEON, FAF, LYB, SBRA, TRGP, FLT, STAG, HZNP, FBHS, VAC, APTV, CPRI, REGI, POST, ALSN, PFPT, SPLK, HTA, GMED, BLMN, PNR, BERY, RLGY, ALEX, CONE, NCLH, ICLR, NWSA, CWEN.A, AGIO, VLRS, CNHI, BRX, NMIH, TNDM, HLT, LADR, KN, TWOU, PAYC, ZEN, ANET, FWONK, NVRO, BOX, SEDG, GDDY, BKI, TRU, TDOC, HLG, RPD, PEN, MSGS, YRD, AGR, RRR, FRTA, IRTC, AA, APPN, RDFN, BEST, CARG, QD, LOMA, SAIL, SPOT, DOCU, AVLR, BJ, ESTC, QFIN, FOXA, FOX, LYFT, YJ, MDLA, DT, NVST, BILL, GTH, NNOX, VNT, DASH, RBLX, IYW,
- Sold Out: SPY, CHPT, CHPT, GDXJ, SWI, GDX, TSM, IPHI, WPM, EWZ, HMSY, GRUB, GE, KL, VWO, TCBI, CIXX, SNV, VAR, PBR.A, VO, VUG, CTB, VNOM, RXT, EGHT, ASX, FLIR, HIG, EGOV, PRU, TCF, RH, FPRX, HOME, YSG, OZON, AFRM, BOTZ, IGV, VGK, ACGL, ASH, BBD, BAM, COHU, BAP, ENIA, GPS, HA, IMO, KB, MTSC, PENN, SKM, YPF, GLUU, CNK, IRDM, CDXS, RP, PACB, PRLB, GLPI, ESNT, MOMO, WSC, PLYA, KNSL, PK, ICLK, AHCO, SRRK, YI, SY, BEPC, ASO, TLS, ABCL, ILF, XLE, SRPT, ANF, AEIS, HTH, ALK, MATX, AMX, ACC, AFG, AVY, AXS, ITUB, BBBY, BHE, BHLB, BLKB, BRKS, CCJ, CMD, CCL, CWST, CHKP, CHDN, XEC, CRUS, COLB, CMA, NNN, CBU, CLB, PRMW, CUB, DVN, DKS, EGO, ENS, EEFT, FHI, VERU, FFIN, FLEX, RHP, GNTX, GPC, GIL, GFI, ASR, TV, HNI, THG, MLHR, HIW, HUN, ICUI, DIN, CSR, IONS, ITRI, JJSF, KEX, KNX, LSCC, LECO, MPW, MRCY, MEI, MOG.A, MORN, VTRS, NICE, FIZZ, NHI, NATI, NTCT, NBIX, NGD, NUVA, ODP, ORI, OHI, IX, PTEN, PBCT, PVH, AVNT, PRA, PFS, STL, ROLL, RYAAY, SIGI, DHC, SOHU, SRCL, SHO, TIMB, SKT, TEX, TEVA, TBBK, THO, TUP, UNM, VSH, WSFS, WRE, WHR, WEX, VIACA, PAC, VG, GTLS, TNL, LDOS, OMAB, AVAV, CLNE, TWO, SBLK, HI, DAN, CBPO, CFX, TREE, RGA, CDXC, TRIL, KAR, SPSC, RCM, CBOE, SIX, SFUN, HEAR, ZGNX, HII, KOS, RLJ, PVG, PARR, GWRE, YELP, ENPH, GLOG, ICPT, GMRE, PBF, BCC, TMHC, XLRN, COMM, TCS, QTWO, CYBR, CZR, GWB, NEWR, JRVR, NSA, UNIT, GNL, BLD, NVCR, PSTG, BALY, PI, PTGX, NTNX, IIPR, ICHR, HWM, BTU, BHVN, BKR, EYE, LX, SLGL, ZEPP, PACK, ONE, GSHD, EVLO, PS, TALO, PRSP, NEW, EPRT, EVER, REPL, IMXI, EB, ARVN, SIBN, PSTL, RAPT, TXG, PHAT, ARNC, LEGN, LMND, PAND, VITL, CMPI, EBC, CNXC, NGMS, AAN, AIV, CGEM, RLX, SPHB,
For the details of CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canada+pension+plan+investment+board/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,142,104 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 9,018,816 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 7,511,186 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.93%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 4,585,920 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.58%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 14,631,949 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.59%
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 21,038,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 21,038,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,114,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,114,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,445,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,912,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 682.50%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,825,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of Montreal (BMO)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 138.53%. The purchase prices were between $89.12 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $103.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 2056.35%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,000,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 86.26%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $133.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,501,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 76.74%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,047,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 617.02%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $706.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 330,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39.Sold Out: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.Reduced: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 33.59%. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 14,631,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Unity Software Inc (U)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 62.45%. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 98.44%. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 102,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 68.88%. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $60.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 1,830,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 30.6%. The sale prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $104.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 5,205,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 98.69%. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 57,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.
