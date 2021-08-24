Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Sells IHS Markit, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ChargePoint Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Sells IHS Markit, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ChargePoint Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto Ontario, A6, based Investment company Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (Current Portfolio) buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, sells IHS Markit, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of 2021Q2, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 1166 stocks with a total value of $83.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canada+pension+plan+investment+board/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,142,104 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 9,018,816 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 7,511,186 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.93%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 4,585,920 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.58%
  5. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 14,631,949 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.59%
New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 21,038,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 21,038,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,114,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,114,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,445,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,912,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 682.50%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,825,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 138.53%. The purchase prices were between $89.12 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $103.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 2056.35%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,000,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 86.26%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $133.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,501,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 76.74%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,047,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 617.02%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $706.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 330,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39.

Sold Out: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Reduced: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 33.59%. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 14,631,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Unity Software Inc (U)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 62.45%. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 98.44%. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 102,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 68.88%. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $60.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 1,830,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 30.6%. The sale prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $104.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 5,205,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 98.69%. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 57,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD. Also check out:

1. CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD's Undervalued Stocks
2. CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider