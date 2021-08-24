Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Sells IHS Markit, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ChargePoint Holdings Inc

Toronto Ontario, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, sells IHS Markit, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of 2021Q2, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 1166 stocks with a total value of $83.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,142,104 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 9,018,816 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 7,511,186 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.93% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 4,585,920 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.58% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 14,631,949 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.59%

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 21,038,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,114,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,445,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,912,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 682.50%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,825,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 138.53%. The purchase prices were between $89.12 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $103.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 2056.35%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,000,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 86.26%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $133.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,501,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 76.74%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,047,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 617.02%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $706.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 330,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 33.59%. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 14,631,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 62.45%. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 98.44%. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 102,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 68.88%. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $60.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 1,830,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 30.6%. The sale prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $104.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 5,205,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 98.69%. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 57,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.