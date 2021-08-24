DSC Advisors, L.P. Buys AmerisourceBergen Corp, eHealth Inc, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Sells Athene Holding, Alphabet Inc, ComSovereign Holding Corp

New Purchases: EAR, COMS, X, SIL, FTCV, EOG,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AmerisourceBergen Corp, eHealth Inc, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Eargo Inc, ComSovereign Holding Corp, sells Athene Holding, Alphabet Inc, ComSovereign Holding Corp, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DSC Advisors, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, DSC Advisors, L.P. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Morgan Stanley (MS) - 193,520 shares, 17.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,500 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.31% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 132,436 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC) - 65,000 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.00% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 81,726 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.54%

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Eargo Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $57.78, with an estimated average price of $42.07. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in ComSovereign Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.94 and $2.75, with an estimated average price of $2.34. The stock is now traded at around $1.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 575,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.23 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.73 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $44.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp V. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $68.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSC Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 160.00%. The purchase prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $118.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSC Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in eHealth Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $58.4 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $65.97. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSC Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 92.86%. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSC Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 81,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in ComSovereign Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $1.54 and $2.32, with an estimated average price of $1.91.

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63.