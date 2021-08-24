DSC Advisors, L.P. Buys AmerisourceBergen Corp, eHealth Inc, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Sells Athene Holding, Alphabet Inc, ComSovereign Holding Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DSC Advisors, L.P. Buys AmerisourceBergen Corp, eHealth Inc, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Sells Athene Holding, Alphabet Inc, ComSovereign Holding Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company DSC Advisors, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys AmerisourceBergen Corp, eHealth Inc, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Eargo Inc, ComSovereign Holding Corp, sells Athene Holding, Alphabet Inc, ComSovereign Holding Corp, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DSC Advisors, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, DSC Advisors, L.P. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DSC Advisors, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dsc+advisors%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DSC Advisors, L.P.
  1. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 193,520 shares, 17.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,500 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.31%
  3. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 132,436 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  4. AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC) - 65,000 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.00%
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 81,726 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.54%
New Purchase: Eargo Inc (EAR)

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Eargo Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $57.78, with an estimated average price of $42.07. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ComSovereign Holding Corp (COMS)

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in ComSovereign Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.94 and $2.75, with an estimated average price of $2.34. The stock is now traded at around $1.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 575,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United States Steel Corp (X)

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.23 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.73 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $44.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FinTech Acquisition Corp V (FTCV)

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp V. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $68.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

DSC Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 160.00%. The purchase prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $118.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: eHealth Inc (EHTH)

DSC Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in eHealth Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $58.4 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $65.97. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

DSC Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 92.86%. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

DSC Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 81,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ComSovereign Holding Corp (9DA)

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in ComSovereign Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $1.54 and $2.32, with an estimated average price of $1.91.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.

Sold Out: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of DSC Advisors, L.P.. Also check out:

1. DSC Advisors, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. DSC Advisors, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. DSC Advisors, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DSC Advisors, L.P. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider