Veritable, L.P. Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Chubb, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Energy ETF

New Purchases: STIP, KDP, DFAS, MDYV, BSY, ESGV, DFAT, RBLX, DALI, XBI, RNRG, AUD, AUD, SMOG, ATUS, DFUS, IJS, VSGX, OGN, LCAAU, NUSC, VINC, VXF, AEO, NVTA, REET, GAM, CYRX, RL, EXAS, FE, BETZ, AZPN, CXSE, RGLD, NWL, XELB, EAGG, ERTH, MRVL, ESML, EWU, IDRV, LAMR, IRBO, JLL, HFC, PIO, QUAL, HAS, DCI, VNQI, LNG, AVB, WPC, COMS, FIF, NCLH, FEYE, ELDN, AXTA, ADX, KMPH, NSA, VTVT, RUN, NVCR, ARKQ, APLS, NXTC, MNMD, BNL, ASAN, VTR, VNT, MRVI, SLF, STLD, SEE, SNY,

STIP, KDP, DFAS, MDYV, BSY, ESGV, DFAT, RBLX, DALI, XBI, RNRG, AUD, AUD, SMOG, ATUS, DFUS, IJS, VSGX, OGN, LCAAU, NUSC, VINC, VXF, AEO, NVTA, REET, GAM, CYRX, RL, EXAS, FE, BETZ, AZPN, CXSE, RGLD, NWL, XELB, EAGG, ERTH, MRVL, ESML, EWU, IDRV, LAMR, IRBO, JLL, HFC, PIO, QUAL, HAS, DCI, VNQI, LNG, AVB, WPC, COMS, FIF, NCLH, FEYE, ELDN, AXTA, ADX, KMPH, NSA, VTVT, RUN, NVCR, ARKQ, APLS, NXTC, MNMD, BNL, ASAN, VTR, VNT, MRVI, SLF, STLD, SEE, SNY, Added Positions: IVV, VOO, CB, AAPL, IJH, IWM, SBUX, VYM, MSFT, NAD, VTEB, VUG, AMGN, DIS, NBB, BABA, IJR, VCIT, T, AFL, AMZN, AVY, BK, BIIB, CP, CLX, HPQ, IBM, INTC, IP, KMB, LMT, MCD, MRK, MET, MCO, NFLX, NTRS, PFG, PG, TRV, TDY, USB, NEA, CHTR, CABO, TRU, COGT, EFV, GNR, IVE, QQQ, SPYG, SPYV, TIP, VEU, XLV, PLD, AMD, APD, ALXN, ALGN, MO, AXP, ABC, AME, ADI, ANSS, WTRG, AZN, BAC, BAX, BDX, BBY, BLK, BSX, BMY, CBRE, VIAC, CHRW, CSX, CVS, CDNS, CAT, FIS, SCHW, CME, CI, CTXS, CSGP, CTSH, CL, ED, STZ, CPRT, GLW, CREE, CCI, CMI, DHI, DTE, DVA, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, D, ESE, EW, EA, EMR, ENTG, ETR, EFX, EQR, EXC, EXPE, EXR, FAST, FDX, FITB, F, FCX, GRMN, GPC, GPK, LHX, WELL, HSY, HRC, HUM, HBAN, MTCH, IDXX, ILMN, IFF, INTU, ISRG, JBHT, JCI, KLAC, K, KSS, MDLZ, MKL, MMC, MAS, SPGI, MU, MORN, VTRS, NRG, NVR, NTAP, NEM, NOC, NVAX, NVO, NUE, OXY, ODFL, PNC, PPL, PH, PXD, BKNG, PSA, O, REGN, RNR, WRK, ROK, ROP, SEIC, SLB, STX, SWKS, SO, LUV, SWK, STE, SNPS, TROW, TJX, UAL, UPS, OLED, VFC, VMC, WMT, WM, WAT, ANTM, WFC, EVRG, WY, WEC, XEL, YUM, ZBRA, EBAY, TDG, HBI, FSLR, TMUS, TEL, LULU, MSCI, BEP, AVGO, FTNT, VRSK, DG, LYB, BWXT, GM, HCA, FBHS, ZNGA, NOW, FIVE, WDAY, BFAM, HASI, IQV, NWSA, HLT, ARES, NEP, WMS, KEYS, SEDG, GDDY, EVA, PYPL, PSTG, HPE, SQ, VRRM, BKR, CDAY, CANG, MRNA, DELL, LMND, BSV, EEM, HYG, IGF, ILF, IUSV, IXJ, IYH, JNK, MDYG, PBW, PFF, QVAL, RSP, SCHB, SPMD, SPYD, VGT, VOX, VT, VXUS,

IVV, VOO, CB, AAPL, IJH, IWM, SBUX, VYM, MSFT, NAD, VTEB, VUG, AMGN, DIS, NBB, BABA, IJR, VCIT, T, AFL, AMZN, AVY, BK, BIIB, CP, CLX, HPQ, IBM, INTC, IP, KMB, LMT, MCD, MRK, MET, MCO, NFLX, NTRS, PFG, PG, TRV, TDY, USB, NEA, CHTR, CABO, TRU, COGT, EFV, GNR, IVE, QQQ, SPYG, SPYV, TIP, VEU, XLV, PLD, AMD, APD, ALXN, ALGN, MO, AXP, ABC, AME, ADI, ANSS, WTRG, AZN, BAC, BAX, BDX, BBY, BLK, BSX, BMY, CBRE, VIAC, CHRW, CSX, CVS, CDNS, CAT, FIS, SCHW, CME, CI, CTXS, CSGP, CTSH, CL, ED, STZ, CPRT, GLW, CREE, CCI, CMI, DHI, DTE, DVA, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, D, ESE, EW, EA, EMR, ENTG, ETR, EFX, EQR, EXC, EXPE, EXR, FAST, FDX, FITB, F, FCX, GRMN, GPC, GPK, LHX, WELL, HSY, HRC, HUM, HBAN, MTCH, IDXX, ILMN, IFF, INTU, ISRG, JBHT, JCI, KLAC, K, KSS, MDLZ, MKL, MMC, MAS, SPGI, MU, MORN, VTRS, NRG, NVR, NTAP, NEM, NOC, NVAX, NVO, NUE, OXY, ODFL, PNC, PPL, PH, PXD, BKNG, PSA, O, REGN, RNR, WRK, ROK, ROP, SEIC, SLB, STX, SWKS, SO, LUV, SWK, STE, SNPS, TROW, TJX, UAL, UPS, OLED, VFC, VMC, WMT, WM, WAT, ANTM, WFC, EVRG, WY, WEC, XEL, YUM, ZBRA, EBAY, TDG, HBI, FSLR, TMUS, TEL, LULU, MSCI, BEP, AVGO, FTNT, VRSK, DG, LYB, BWXT, GM, HCA, FBHS, ZNGA, NOW, FIVE, WDAY, BFAM, HASI, IQV, NWSA, HLT, ARES, NEP, WMS, KEYS, SEDG, GDDY, EVA, PYPL, PSTG, HPE, SQ, VRRM, BKR, CDAY, CANG, MRNA, DELL, LMND, BSV, EEM, HYG, IGF, ILF, IUSV, IXJ, IYH, JNK, MDYG, PBW, PFF, QVAL, RSP, SCHB, SPMD, SPYD, VGT, VOX, VT, VXUS, Reduced Positions: SPY, CMCSA, LQD, MDY, MUB, IWB, IWR, VDE, EFA, SPIP, SPLG, VTIP, ABT, MAR, SPG, DVY, XLE, BAM, CVX, CYH, COP, ENB, EPD, SNA, TXT, ULTA, KMI, ABBV, ZEN, AMJ, IAU, IVOO, IWN, IWO, IXC, VEA, VNQ, WIP, XLP, XLU, ABB, AES, ASML, ATVI, AAP, AEIS, AKAM, HES, APH, AON, ADM, ADP, TFC, BP, ITUB, GOLD, BRKS, CMS, COG, CCL, CRL, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CSCO, C, CLF, DHR, DVN, DOV, DUK, EOG, ECL, EIX, ENS, EXPD, XOM, FMC, FCN, BEN, IT, GD, GIS, GIL, GSK, GS, HDB, HAL, MNST, HXL, HOLX, HON, HRL, INFO, IPG, ITRI, J, KR, LVS, LEN, LAD, LFUS, LOW, MTB, MMP, MKC, MPW, MCHP, NATI, NKE, ES, NVS, ON, OKE, PCAR, PAYX, PKI, LIN, PRU, PEG, PWR, RF, RGEN, RSG, RMD, ROL, RDS.A, SAIA, SRE, SCI, SHW, SKY, STT, SUI, SYY, TSM, TFX, TER, TXN, TOL, TTC, TSCO, TRMB, UGI, RTX, MTN, VLO, VRSN, GWW, WAB, WSM, WLTW, WWD, ET, DAL, BX, DFS, MELI, AWK, FTI, MYRG, DBRG, GNRC, SSNC, NXPI, FRC, HZNP, APTV, ENPH, SPLK, PSX, CDW, BURL, TWTR, ALLE, ARMK, CDK, LBRDK, ETSY, BZUN, BLD, EVBG, SE, COLD, ALC, CTVA, FVRR, PHR, PTON, ARKG, BND, DGRO, DTD, EFG, GDX, ITOT, IXP, IYE, RWR, VB, VIOO, VONE, XLF,

SPY, CMCSA, LQD, MDY, MUB, IWB, IWR, VDE, EFA, SPIP, SPLG, VTIP, ABT, MAR, SPG, DVY, XLE, BAM, CVX, CYH, COP, ENB, EPD, SNA, TXT, ULTA, KMI, ABBV, ZEN, AMJ, IAU, IVOO, IWN, IWO, IXC, VEA, VNQ, WIP, XLP, XLU, ABB, AES, ASML, ATVI, AAP, AEIS, AKAM, HES, APH, AON, ADM, ADP, TFC, BP, ITUB, GOLD, BRKS, CMS, COG, CCL, CRL, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CSCO, C, CLF, DHR, DVN, DOV, DUK, EOG, ECL, EIX, ENS, EXPD, XOM, FMC, FCN, BEN, IT, GD, GIS, GIL, GSK, GS, HDB, HAL, MNST, HXL, HOLX, HON, HRL, INFO, IPG, ITRI, J, KR, LVS, LEN, LAD, LFUS, LOW, MTB, MMP, MKC, MPW, MCHP, NATI, NKE, ES, NVS, ON, OKE, PCAR, PAYX, PKI, LIN, PRU, PEG, PWR, RF, RGEN, RSG, RMD, ROL, RDS.A, SAIA, SRE, SCI, SHW, SKY, STT, SUI, SYY, TSM, TFX, TER, TXN, TOL, TTC, TSCO, TRMB, UGI, RTX, MTN, VLO, VRSN, GWW, WAB, WSM, WLTW, WWD, ET, DAL, BX, DFS, MELI, AWK, FTI, MYRG, DBRG, GNRC, SSNC, NXPI, FRC, HZNP, APTV, ENPH, SPLK, PSX, CDW, BURL, TWTR, ALLE, ARMK, CDK, LBRDK, ETSY, BZUN, BLD, EVBG, SE, COLD, ALC, CTVA, FVRR, PHR, PTON, ARKG, BND, DGRO, DTD, EFG, GDX, ITOT, IXP, IYE, RWR, VB, VIOO, VONE, XLF, Sold Out: GE, VAR, FV, HHC, BEPC, SAP, RIO, 1GDA, NRK, LOPE, VAC, TRIP, MRIN, TTWO, BE, 9DA, FTC, GXC, SHM, WEX, THRM, SON, SMG, RYAAY, POWI, NYCB, MKTX, HAIN, FELE, CLGX, FLIR, VALE, BMI, ARCC,

Newtown Square, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Chubb, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, sells Comcast Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Energy ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veritable, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Veritable, L.P. owns 868 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Veritable, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veritable%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,939,444 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.39% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,293,823 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 1,031,561 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,171,763 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,116,025 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $106.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 88,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $58.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 76,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 61,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $34.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 115,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $66.44, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 44,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 50,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 82.62%. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $185.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 64,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 59.92%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $115.713000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 80,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 139.45%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $303.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $22.42 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $22.78. The stock is now traded at around $23.382000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 277,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $223.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.443800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 57,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF. The sale prices were between $44.14 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $46.18.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The sale prices were between $95.13 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $103.71.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74.