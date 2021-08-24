Logo
Veritable, L.P. Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Chubb, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Energy ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Newtown Square, PA, based Investment company Veritable, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Chubb, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, sells Comcast Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Energy ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veritable, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Veritable, L.P. owns 868 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Veritable, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veritable%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Veritable, L.P.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,939,444 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.39%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,293,823 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
  3. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 1,031,561 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,171,763 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,116,025 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $106.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 88,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $58.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 76,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 61,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $34.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 115,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $66.44, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 44,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 50,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 82.62%. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $185.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 64,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 59.92%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $115.713000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 80,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 139.45%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $303.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $22.42 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $22.78. The stock is now traded at around $23.382000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 277,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $223.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.443800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 57,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF. The sale prices were between $44.14 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $46.18.

Sold Out: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The sale prices were between $95.13 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $103.71.

Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66.

Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of Veritable, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Veritable, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Veritable, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Veritable, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Veritable, L.P. keeps buying
