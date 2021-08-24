Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Sells Chesapeake Energy Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Cimarex Energy Co

New Purchases: FYBR, S, S, KPLT, MYTE,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Katapult Holdings Inc, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, sells Chesapeake Energy Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC, VICI Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $854 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 4,000,000 shares, 26.55% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 500,000 shares, 25.07% of the total portfolio. Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 7,366,567 shares, 22.78% of the total portfolio. New Position Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) - 3,812,892 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.80% SentinelOne Inc (S) - 700,000 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.78%. The holding were 7,366,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Katapult Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $3.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 2,625,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in MYT Netherlands Parent BV. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $30.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. added to a holding in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc by 23.80%. The purchase prices were between $6.44 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 3,812,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $18.15 and $22.31, with an estimated average price of $20.3.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $45, with an estimated average price of $38.62.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.