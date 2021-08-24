Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Sells Chesapeake Energy Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Cimarex Energy Co

- New Purchases: FYBR, S, S, KPLT, MYTE,
- Added Positions: CNSL,
- Reduced Positions: CHK,
- Sold Out: VIAC, XEC, OCDX, VICI, MRVI, TME, GTES, SUI, FTCH, AGCB, LMACU, TDUP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 4,000,000 shares, 26.55% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 500,000 shares, 25.07% of the total portfolio.
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 7,366,567 shares, 22.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) - 3,812,892 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.80%
- SentinelOne Inc (S) - 700,000 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.78%. The holding were 7,366,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Katapult Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $3.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 2,625,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MYT Netherlands Parent BV (MYTE)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in MYT Netherlands Parent BV. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $30.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. added to a holding in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc by 23.80%. The purchase prices were between $6.44 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 3,812,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.Sold Out: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39.Sold Out: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $18.15 and $22.31, with an estimated average price of $20.3.Sold Out: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94.Sold Out: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $45, with an estimated average price of $38.62.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.
