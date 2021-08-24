Shannon River Fund Management LLC Buys Coupa Software Inc, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, InterDigital Inc

New Purchases: COUP, WOOF, NICE, AMBA, SMAR, SPSC, RMBS, RAMP, STRE.U, VMEO, DBDR, CAS, FCAX, ROCR, GIG, CLAS,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coupa Software Inc, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, GoDaddy Inc, NICE, Ambarella Inc, sells Uber Technologies Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, InterDigital Inc, EverQuote Inc, New York Times Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shannon River Fund Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Shannon River Fund Management LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 390,000 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 2,081,408 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 1,322,202 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.34% Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 4,708,211 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.43% Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 257,239 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.16%

Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $229.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 199,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,768,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $288.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 116,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.23 and $107.37, with an estimated average price of $99.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 267,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 357,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in SPS Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.43 and $105.86, with an estimated average price of $98.84. The stock is now traded at around $127.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 205,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 51.34%. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 1,322,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 32.43%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 4,708,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $61.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,174,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 42.29%. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $16.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,193,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $114.34 and $141.92, with an estimated average price of $125.66. The stock is now traded at around $133.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 209,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 108.37%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $72.010100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in EverQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $28.59 and $38.52, with an estimated average price of $33.42.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.