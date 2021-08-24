Logo
Shannon River Fund Management LLC Buys Coupa Software Inc, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, InterDigital Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Shannon River Fund Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Coupa Software Inc, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, GoDaddy Inc, NICE, Ambarella Inc, sells Uber Technologies Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, InterDigital Inc, EverQuote Inc, New York Times Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shannon River Fund Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Shannon River Fund Management LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shannon River Fund Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shannon+river+fund+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shannon River Fund Management LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 390,000 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio.
  2. Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 2,081,408 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48%
  3. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 1,322,202 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.34%
  4. Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 4,708,211 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.43%
  5. Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 257,239 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.16%
New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $229.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 199,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,768,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $288.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 116,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.23 and $107.37, with an estimated average price of $99.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 267,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 357,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in SPS Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.43 and $105.86, with an estimated average price of $98.84. The stock is now traded at around $127.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 205,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 51.34%. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 1,322,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 32.43%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 4,708,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $61.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,174,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 42.29%. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $16.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,193,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $114.34 and $141.92, with an estimated average price of $125.66. The stock is now traded at around $133.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 209,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 108.37%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $72.010100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.

Sold Out: EverQuote Inc (EVER)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in EverQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $28.59 and $38.52, with an estimated average price of $33.42.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Sold Out: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Shannon River Fund Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Shannon River Fund Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Shannon River Fund Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shannon River Fund Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shannon River Fund Management LLC keeps buying
