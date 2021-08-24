Palo Alto Investors LP Buys Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Viracta Therapeutics Inc, Sells Staar Surgical Co,

New Purchases: VIRX,

VIRX, Added Positions: BIIB, INSM, EHTH, ABMD, FOLD, SNDX, GRTS,

BIIB, INSM, EHTH, ABMD, FOLD, SNDX, GRTS, Reduced Positions: STAA, ALXN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Viracta Therapeutics Inc, sells Staar Surgical Co, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palo Alto Investors LP. As of 2021Q2, Palo Alto Investors LP owns 42 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Palo Alto Investors LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palo+alto+investors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Staar Surgical Co (STAA) - 1,267,811 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.11% Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) - 2,212,950 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% Abiomed Inc (ABMD) - 583,933 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% Insmed Inc (INSM) - 6,019,106 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34% Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 361,600 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36%

Palo Alto Investors LP initiated holding in Viracta Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palo Alto Investors LP added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 51.82%. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $18.46. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 401,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.