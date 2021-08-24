Palo Alto Investors LP Buys Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Viracta Therapeutics Inc, Sells Staar Surgical Co,

- New Purchases: VIRX,
- Added Positions: BIIB, INSM, EHTH, ABMD, FOLD, SNDX, GRTS,
- Reduced Positions: STAA, ALXN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Palo Alto Investors LP
- Staar Surgical Co (STAA) - 1,267,811 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.11%
- Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) - 2,212,950 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
- Abiomed Inc (ABMD) - 583,933 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- Insmed Inc (INSM) - 6,019,106 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
- Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 361,600 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36%
Palo Alto Investors LP initiated holding in Viracta Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)
Palo Alto Investors LP added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 51.82%. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $18.46. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 401,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.
