Laffer Tengler Investments Buys Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Lam Research Corp, Sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: EPRF, LEMB, ADBE, PSA, HYGH, XYL, IFRA, BLOK, PHG, RCRUY, SXYAY, FTXD, BSCP, LNSTY, UNL, OILK, REZ, FLTR, TIPZ, IGBH, BSCO, FLGB, RSP, VNM, FLTW, FLSW, FLGR, FLFR, ECH, FSR, FDVRF, TIP, NIO, DG, ERFSF,
- Added Positions: LRCX, CMG, NOW, FTNT, GLW, MDT, REGN, ORLY, EOG, IIVI, BLK, FANG, CVS, HON, J, RTX, BK, TXN, HRL, PHM, ABBV, FOXA, DLTR, PSX, BHP, FDX, KMB, LNC, ORCL, SQ, AN, REG, ZBRA, DISCK, GILD, DFS, LYB, LITE, ROKU, LHX, HSY, IPG, CB, D, FAST, GS, KIM, STLD, SYK, TJX, PANW, ANET, BWA, PNC, ICLN, PALL, PICK, SLVP, VDE, APH, LUV, WY, CHTR, BJ, RING, EXEL, LFUS, TROW, SLQD, FCX, AVGO, UNH, EQIX, NSRGY, TSM, ADDYY, ECL, ITW, BABA, PROSY, BKLN, UGA, SAP, TGT, TSLA, ALSMY, AAGIY, ASHR, MBB, NEAR, SGOL, SIVR, ASML, HDB, LOW, FRCOY, LZAGY, LVMUY, GMAB, TSRYY, KSRYY, YUMC, FLJP, LQD, MMP, CGEMY, FANUY,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMGN, MSFT, FLOT, JPM, PG, CMCSA, BRK.B, DIS, CSCO, UPS, MS, GOOGL, JNJ, WMT, FB, IGSB, SNA, QCOM, AVGOP.PFD, SWT, T, INTC, MMM, AMZN, ETN, SPY, AXP, DCUE, MCD, ARCC, SOLN, RCRRF, PM, HD, UL, COST, PNW, ENB, IFFT, BCE, TSN, KMI, KO, CAT, ASHTY, DHRPA.PFD, DUK, WFCPL.PFD, KIGRY, CNPPB.PFD, LMT, CRM, DKILY, MRAAY, KRYAY, CPER, NJDCY,
- Sold Out: TLRY, TLRY, FTVPA.PFD, SJIU, HTLF, GOOG, IVW, IVE, DHI, QQQ, SPLK, BA, ABT, IBM, GIS, CL, AKTS, SCHW, EMR, VZ, PFE, MET, VBK, NVDA, TRV, VOE, MDLZ, IJR, PEP, MSPF.PFD, DLRPC.PFD, SPGI, NEE, XOM, KYCCF, BAX, PGR, MKC, ISRG, CPJ.PFD, DD, COP, WEC, VCSH, DOW, FITB, ADM, BG, WBA, SCZ, CTAPB.PFD, WFCPQ.PFD, V, COF, CHSCM.PFD, CTVA, VFC, BDX, CSX, FNF, PFG, NKE, WFC, MRK, BMRRY, NFLX, XT, BMY, GE, K, GSPD.PFD, CBKLP.PFD, TBBK, SPOT, PHYS, LLY, IWF, MVBF, CARR, OXY, AIR, ALLY, OTIS, DTLAP.PFD, CNI, SONO, VTRS, SFIX, KTB, CC, WAB, BHF,
For the details of Laffer Tengler Investments's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/laffer+tengler+investments/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Laffer Tengler Investments
- Danaher Corp (DHRpA.PFD) - 3,566 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD) - 2,895 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,318 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.93%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 10,612 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%
- iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 76,047 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05%
Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.74 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $24.318000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 96,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB)
Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.58 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $43.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 27,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $656.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)
Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $316.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH)
Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.15 and $87.61, with an estimated average price of $86.75. The stock is now traded at around $87.311000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xylem Inc (XYL)
Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $133.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 43.28%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $583.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 89.99%. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1926.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 87.34%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $622.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 244.81%. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $300.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Corning Inc (GLW)
Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Corning Inc by 190.82%. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $40.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 30,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 36.27%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $133.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 24,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTVPA.PFD)
Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $977.88 and $1013.65, with an estimated average price of $996.99.Sold Out: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIU)
Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $40.61.Sold Out: Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)
Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The sale prices were between $46.99 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $49.82.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.
Here is the complete portfolio of Laffer Tengler Investments. Also check out:
1. Laffer Tengler Investments's Undervalued Stocks
2. Laffer Tengler Investments's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Laffer Tengler Investments's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Laffer Tengler Investments keeps buying
