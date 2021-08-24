Laffer Tengler Investments Buys Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Lam Research Corp, Sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Apple Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Lam Research Corp, Adobe Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Apple Inc, Fortive Corp, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laffer Tengler Investments. As of 2021Q2, Laffer Tengler Investments owns 214 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Laffer Tengler Investments's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/laffer+tengler+investments/current-portfolio/portfolio

Danaher Corp (DHRpA.PFD) - 3,566 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD) - 2,895 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,318 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.93% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 10,612 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16% iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 76,047 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05%

Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.74 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $24.318000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 96,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.58 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $43.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 27,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $656.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $316.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.15 and $87.61, with an estimated average price of $86.75. The stock is now traded at around $87.311000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $133.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 43.28%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $583.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 89.99%. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1926.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 87.34%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $622.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 244.81%. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $300.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Corning Inc by 190.82%. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $40.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 30,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 36.27%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $133.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 24,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $977.88 and $1013.65, with an estimated average price of $996.99.

Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $40.61.

Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The sale prices were between $46.99 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $49.82.

Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.