Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Buys Seabridge Gold Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, EQT Corp, Sells Alleghany Corp, Antero Midstream Corp, Vista Outdoor Inc

Mill Valley, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Seabridge Gold Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, EQT Corp, Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF, NexGen Energy, sells Alleghany Corp, Antero Midstream Corp, Vista Outdoor Inc, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 50,000 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 9,500 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5% Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 285,000 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97% EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 165,000 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) - 312,750 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Seabridge Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $19.74, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $17.448900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $19, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $190.27 and $252.82, with an estimated average price of $224.61. The stock is now traded at around $186.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC added to a holding in NexGen Energy Ltd by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $3.51 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,525,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Alleghany Corp. The sale prices were between $626.29 and $729.8, with an estimated average price of $686.74.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.47 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $14.05.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $33.5 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $38.65.