Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Buys Seabridge Gold Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, EQT Corp, Sells Alleghany Corp, Antero Midstream Corp, Vista Outdoor Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Mill Valley, CA, based Investment company Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Seabridge Gold Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, EQT Corp, Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF, NexGen Energy, sells Alleghany Corp, Antero Midstream Corp, Vista Outdoor Inc, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mountain+lake+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 50,000 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio.
  2. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 9,500 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
  3. Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 285,000 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
  4. EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 165,000 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
  5. Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) - 312,750 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
New Purchase: Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Seabridge Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $19.74, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $17.448900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EQT Corp (EQT)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $19, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $190.27 and $252.82, with an estimated average price of $224.61. The stock is now traded at around $186.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC added to a holding in NexGen Energy Ltd by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $3.51 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,525,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alleghany Corp (Y)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Alleghany Corp. The sale prices were between $626.29 and $729.8, with an estimated average price of $686.74.

Sold Out: Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.47 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $14.05.

Sold Out: Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $33.5 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $38.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC keeps buying
