Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Buys Seabridge Gold Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, EQT Corp, Sells Alleghany Corp, Antero Midstream Corp, Vista Outdoor Inc

- New Purchases: SA, EQT, AAAU,
- Added Positions: ALGT, NXE, NOV, VSAT, SAND,
- Reduced Positions: AM, VSTO, PHYS, ARLP, MLM, AR, CCJ, TPL, CEIX, EOG, EMX, CINR,
- Sold Out: Y, UVE, SNCY,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 50,000 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio.
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 9,500 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
- Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 285,000 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
- EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 165,000 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) - 312,750 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Seabridge Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $19.74, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $17.448900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EQT Corp (EQT)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $19, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $190.27 and $252.82, with an estimated average price of $224.61. The stock is now traded at around $186.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC added to a holding in NexGen Energy Ltd by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $3.51 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,525,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alleghany Corp (Y)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Alleghany Corp. The sale prices were between $626.29 and $729.8, with an estimated average price of $686.74.Sold Out: Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.47 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $14.05.Sold Out: Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $33.5 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $38.65.
