Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc Buys Flywire Corp, BTRS Holdings Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Flywire Corp, BTRS Holdings Inc, sells DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc owns 4 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Flywire Corp (FLYW) - 16,539,864 shares, 43.59% of the total portfolio. New Position BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS) - 31,518,959 shares, 28.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Signify Health Inc (SGFY) - 6,679,420 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 662,500 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%

Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $33.57. The stock is now traded at around $39.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 43.59%. The holding were 16,539,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc initiated holding in BTRS Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.87 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.54%. The holding were 31,518,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.