Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc Buys Flywire Corp, BTRS Holdings Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc

These are the top 5 holdings of BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC
- Flywire Corp (FLYW) - 16,539,864 shares, 43.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS) - 31,518,959 shares, 28.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Signify Health Inc (SGFY) - 6,679,420 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio.
- DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 662,500 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $33.57. The stock is now traded at around $39.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 43.59%. The holding were 16,539,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS)
Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc initiated holding in BTRS Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.87 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.54%. The holding were 31,518,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.
