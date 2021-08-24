Gates Capital Management, Inc. Buys Axalta Coating Systems, Rexnord Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Vista Outdoor Inc, Armstrong World Industries Inc, Mueller Industries Inc

New Purchases: AXTA, RXN, XPO, IO,

AXTA, RXN, XPO, IO, Added Positions: CZR, IFF, WH, VNT, TMX, BERY, DVA, ESI,

CZR, IFF, WH, VNT, TMX, BERY, DVA, ESI, Reduced Positions: VSTO, AWI, SPGI, VICI, MLI, CHX, WBT, OTIS, MERC, WAB, IAA, STZ,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Axalta Coating Systems, Rexnord Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, sells Vista Outdoor Inc, Armstrong World Industries Inc, Mueller Industries Inc, Welbilt Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gates Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Gates Capital Management, Inc. owns 28 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 2,817,828 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12% Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - 9,138,553 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 472,197 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.77% Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) - 4,181,838 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.46% Vontier Corp (VNT) - 5,772,613 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.69%

Gates Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.54 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 3,960,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gates Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $52.46, with an estimated average price of $49.83. The stock is now traded at around $60.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 1,333,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gates Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.74 and $88.7, with an estimated average price of $81.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gates Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ION Geophysical Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.79 and $2.67, with an estimated average price of $2.15. The stock is now traded at around $1.139900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,713,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 44.99%. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $93.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,445,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 36.46%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $151.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 823,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $76.88, with an estimated average price of $73.79. The stock is now traded at around $71.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,921,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.