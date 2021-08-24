Polaris Global Value Fund Buys Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Daito Trust Construction Co, Sells , Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Quest Diagnostics Inc

New Purchases: CCEP, JAZZ, 1878, LUN,

Investment company Polaris Global Value Fund Current Portfolio ) buys Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Daito Trust Construction Co, Brother Industries, Lundin Mining Corp, sells , Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Quest Diagnostics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polaris Global Value Fund. As of 2021Q2, Polaris Global Value Fund owns 100 stocks with a total value of $512 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bernard Horn's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bernard+horn/current-portfolio/portfolio

Crocs Inc (CROX) - 79,976 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 121,532 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 54,900 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Kia Corp (000270) - 107,000 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Magna International Inc (MG) - 90,415 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $51.1 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $58.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 107,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $135.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 35,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Daito Trust Construction Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11080 and $13160, with an estimated average price of $12041.8. The stock is now traded at around $12570.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 50,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Lundin Mining Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.27 and $15.87, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 360,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in Brother Industries Ltd by 175.95%. The purchase prices were between $2111 and $2469, with an estimated average price of $2324.17. The stock is now traded at around $2342.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 305,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $52.8, with an estimated average price of $48.28.

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88.