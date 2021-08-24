Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. Buys Equitable Holdings Inc, Exelon Corp, Cano Health Inc, Sells Citigroup Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc

- New Purchases: EQH, EXC, CANO, VIAC, CLVT, LAD, STLA, CVII, MLAC, THC, GLSPT, JUGGU, PFDR, HCNEU, SLAM, RBAC, IIAC, BSKYU, PSAG, OSI.U, LIII, SRNG, AMPI, CFFE, FINM, SBII, TWLV, DISA, GCAC, APGB, PTOC, DNZ, BITE, BITE, AFAQ, NFH, PCPC, HYAC, HYAC, CMLT, BRIVU, TETC, NRXP, PGRW, CAS, OSTRU, TVAC, LHC, LGAC, EOCW.U, BHSE, KIII, PLMI, FMIV, EAC, PNTM, SHAC, WARR, MCAEU, BLUA.U, GMII, GSEV, RXRA, FVIV, KAHC, AAQC, SPKAU, BSGAU, MACQ, AMHC, KLAQ, IPVA.U, GIIX, ACAH, LCAA, GBRGU, IPVF.U, AEAC, TZPS, LIVK, BTAQ, TWND, CLAS.U, DWIN, ACKIT, CPTK.U, ADEX, GNAC, CCVI, TRCA, GFOR.U, GPCOU, VMAC, LEGO, ADER, DTOC, BWAC, LJAQU, VCKAU, QFTA.U, GFX, PUCK, ROSS, RONI.U, EPWR.U, MCADU, ATA, ENNVU, ISLE, ISLE, GIG, EVOJ, ANZU, FTVIU, BIOTU, DHHCU, LMAOU, VENAU, ASAXU, POW, VOSO, CFV, KURI, TPGS, FLME, OPA, GSMG, FOXWU, IGNYU, PRPC,
- Added Positions: AMZN, CI, GM, ESSC, TMAC, DBDR, THCB, GHAC, GLEO, PRSRU, TBCP, CENH,
- Reduced Positions: TMUS, GOOG, PCG, BABA, FB, ORI, BBCP, PRPB, HMCO, CRHC, TISI, JWSM, GNPK,
- Sold Out: C, LVS, FNF, ACM, FISV, JWS, VST, CF, JD, ETN, RBAC.U, PSAGU, SRNGU, AMPI.U, FINMU, TMAC.U, TWLVU, APGB.U, PSTH, CVII.U, PGRWU, LGACU, LIII.U, PLMIU, FMIVU, EACPU, WARR.U, SHACU, DEH, ACAC, GSEVU, TMTS, GMIIU, KAHC.U, FVIV.U, MACQU, GHACU, GIIXU, SLAMU, HYACU, HYACU, RXRAU, ADERU, CCVI.U, GNACU, FAII, LEGOU, PNTM.U, SEAH, SVOKU, ATAC, PFDRU, ANZUU, KLAQU, LOKB, ROT.U, FLME.U, ENFAU, GIGGU, KURIU, LHC.U, LHC.U, FOREU, DNZ.U, VOSOU, HCICU, POWRU, TZPSU, PACXU, NSTB.U, SWBK.U,
These are the top 5 holdings of Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.
- Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 5,411,776 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio.
- Old Republic International Corp (ORI) - 5,875,106 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.71%
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 12,452,750 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.99%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 777,873 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.82%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,100 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.13%
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.43 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 2,837,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 1,941,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cano Health Inc (CANO)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $13.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.799300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 4,911,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 1,198,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 1,459,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $343.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 77,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 80.13%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3296.056000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 28,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: East Stone Acquisition Corp (ESSC)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in East Stone Acquisition Corp by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Music Acquisition Corp (TMAC)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in The Music Acquisition Corp by 1566.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDR)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp by 93.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 386,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tuscan Holdings Corp (THCB)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Tuscan Holdings Corp by 47.26%. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 402,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp (GHAC)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp by 900.09%. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 199,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.Sold Out: AECOM (ACM)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.38.
