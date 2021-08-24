Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. Buys Equitable Holdings Inc, Exelon Corp, Cano Health Inc, Sells Citigroup Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Equitable Holdings Inc, Exelon Corp, Cano Health Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Citigroup Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, AECOM, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. owns 372 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 5,411,776 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Old Republic International Corp (ORI) - 5,875,106 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.71% PG&E Corp (PCG) - 12,452,750 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.99% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 777,873 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,100 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.13%

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.43 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 2,837,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 1,941,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $13.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.799300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 4,911,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 1,198,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 1,459,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $343.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 77,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 80.13%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3296.056000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 28,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in East Stone Acquisition Corp by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in The Music Acquisition Corp by 1566.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp by 93.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 386,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Tuscan Holdings Corp by 47.26%. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 402,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp by 900.09%. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 199,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.38.