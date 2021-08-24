Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Akoya Biosciences Inc, Lyell Immunopharma Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc

- New Purchases: AKYA, LYEL, GRPH, APO, ALXO, BOLT, BOLT, ANNX, NAUT, LHDX, DOCS, UPST, DOCN, LZ, SBTX, ZIP, SOFI, SOFI, ADTX,
- Added Positions: IEMG, AMTX,
- Reduced Positions: QS, KDP, KRP,
- Sold Out: SNOW, EAR, DADA,
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 4,981,309 shares, 31.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 149.76%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 2,479,666 shares, 18.27% of the total portfolio.
- QuantumScape Corp (QS) - 5,934,284 shares, 16.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.87%
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 2,534,126 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.68%
- Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) - 691,767 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio.
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in Akoya Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $26.05, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 2,243,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.99 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $16.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 1,647,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Graphite Bio Inc (GRPH)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in Graphite Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 703,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 252,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.2 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $74.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 259,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $20.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 719,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 149.76%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.779300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.68%. The holding were 4,981,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.Sold Out: Eargo Inc (EAR)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in Eargo Inc. The sale prices were between $32.1 and $57.78, with an estimated average price of $42.07.Sold Out: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.92 and $31.99, with an estimated average price of $25.99.
Here is the complete portfolio of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University. Also check out:
