Forest Hill Capital, LLC Buys FB Financial Corp, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Allegiance Bancshares Inc, Sells Altabancorp

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FB Financial Corp, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Allegiance Bancshares Inc, CBTX Inc, Air Transport Services Group Inc, sells Altabancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forest Hill Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Forest Hill Capital, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 1,448,500 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Cadence Bancorp (CADE) - 855,288 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) - 194,940 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) - 386,419 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 375,076 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in FB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.97 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $40.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Allegiance Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $42, with an estimated average price of $40.33. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 45,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in CBTX Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 59,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 127.25%. The purchase prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 151,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 134,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Altabancorp. The sale prices were between $41.26 and $46.84, with an estimated average price of $43.65.