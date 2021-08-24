Logo
Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys Apollo Medical Holdings Inc, DMC Global Inc, Cutera Inc, Sells Sykes Enterprises Inc, , Premier Financial Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Milford, CT, based Investment company Zebra Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apollo Medical Holdings Inc, DMC Global Inc, Cutera Inc, QAD Inc, International Seaways Inc, sells Sykes Enterprises Inc, , Premier Financial Bancorp Inc, AAON Inc, American National Bankshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zebra Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Zebra Capital Management LLC owns 160 stocks with a total value of $85 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Zebra Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zebra+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Zebra Capital Management LLC
  1. Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) - 20,288 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
  2. Kelly Services Inc (KELYA) - 82,770 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.17%
  3. Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) - 109,065 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.44%
  4. Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 6,937 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
  5. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) - 3,860 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.73%
New Purchase: Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (AMEH)

Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $62.81, with an estimated average price of $36.65. The stock is now traded at around $68.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DMC Global Inc (BOOM)

Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in DMC Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $50 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $54.95. The stock is now traded at around $39.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cutera Inc (CUTR)

Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cutera Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $49.11, with an estimated average price of $36.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: QAD Inc (QADA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in QAD Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.86 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $72.81. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RPC Inc (RES)

Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in RPC Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $6.22, with an estimated average price of $5.39. The stock is now traded at around $3.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Seaways Inc (INSW)

Zebra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in International Seaways Inc by 40.89%. The purchase prices were between $17.07 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $19.44. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG)

Zebra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Dorian LPG Ltd by 40.90%. The purchase prices were between $12.52 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $13.97. The stock is now traded at around $12.722500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 31,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $53.82, with an estimated average price of $44.41.

Sold Out: (DSSI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.63 and $11.09, with an estimated average price of $10.37.

Sold Out: Premier Financial Bancorp Inc (PFBI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $19.22, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

Sold Out: AAON Inc (AAON)

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in AAON Inc. The sale prices were between $60.9 and $70.87, with an estimated average price of $66.21.

Sold Out: Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Parke Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $18.68 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $20.43.

Sold Out: Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF)

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Summit Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.01 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.57.



