Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys Apollo Medical Holdings Inc, DMC Global Inc, Cutera Inc, Sells Sykes Enterprises Inc, , Premier Financial Bancorp Inc

Milford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apollo Medical Holdings Inc, DMC Global Inc, Cutera Inc, QAD Inc, International Seaways Inc, sells Sykes Enterprises Inc, , Premier Financial Bancorp Inc, AAON Inc, American National Bankshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zebra Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Zebra Capital Management LLC owns 160 stocks with a total value of $85 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) - 20,288 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% Kelly Services Inc (KELYA) - 82,770 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.17% Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) - 109,065 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.44% Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 6,937 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) - 3,860 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.73%

Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $62.81, with an estimated average price of $36.65. The stock is now traded at around $68.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in DMC Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $50 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $54.95. The stock is now traded at around $39.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cutera Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $49.11, with an estimated average price of $36.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in QAD Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.86 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $72.81. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in RPC Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $6.22, with an estimated average price of $5.39. The stock is now traded at around $3.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zebra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in International Seaways Inc by 40.89%. The purchase prices were between $17.07 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $19.44. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zebra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Dorian LPG Ltd by 40.90%. The purchase prices were between $12.52 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $13.97. The stock is now traded at around $12.722500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 31,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $53.82, with an estimated average price of $44.41.

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.63 and $11.09, with an estimated average price of $10.37.

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $19.22, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in AAON Inc. The sale prices were between $60.9 and $70.87, with an estimated average price of $66.21.

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Parke Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $18.68 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $20.43.

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Summit Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.01 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.57.