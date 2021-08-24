Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys Apollo Medical Holdings Inc, DMC Global Inc, Cutera Inc, Sells Sykes Enterprises Inc, , Premier Financial Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: AMEH, BOOM, CUTR, QADA, RES,
- Added Positions: INSW, LPG, NSIT, CNXN, PLUS, CSGS, DIOD, OSIS, CVLT, KE, CASA, EPAY, ALTR, NOVT, CDXC, HROW, DZSI, RBBN, DAKT,
- Reduced Positions: KELYA, EBS, RUSHA, LCII, RCII, OTTR, PATK, PAHC, CCRN, COKE, BPMC, HELE, SCL, MLI, MYGN, PCH, WMK, FOR, MYRG, CRVL, GOLF, MGEE, ZEUS, NXGN, CNSL, IOSP, IDT, MMI, FVE, KFRC, NTUS, OFIX, DORM, SCHL, SMP, ULH, ICFI, IRWD, NTRA, WIRE, FELE, IESC, PDM, LE, RMR, ORGO, THRM, ATLC, DXPE, ESGR, HALO, TNC, VLGEA, KW, DNLI, AE, CRMT, PRDO, CPSI, HSTM, JOUT, MRTN, MYE, CSII, RLGT, PBYI, BLBD, HBB, MBIN, SPFI, AVD, ANIK, ATRI, HWKN, HOFT, KBAL, MPAA, NWLI, SRGA, RBCAA, RGP, SNFCA, SGC, UEIC, SENEA, VNDA, CPRX, GLDD, VRA, TVTX, EGRX, VYGR, ILPT, VCEL, FMNB, FORR, FSP, FSTR, BFS, SMBC, ALRS, III, APEI, RBNC, SMBK, FSFG, FSBW, TRUE, SPNE, MCBS, VMD, CBNK, CCNE, CLAR, EBTC, FBIZ, LYTS, MCBC, RVSB, SRDX, PGEN, HBT, JYNT,
- Sold Out: SYKE, DSSI, PFBI, AAON, AMNB, PTSI, PKBK, SMMF, IIIN, PFIS, NRC, VCYT, FCBP, SBBP,
For the details of Zebra Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zebra+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Zebra Capital Management LLC
- Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) - 20,288 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
- Kelly Services Inc (KELYA) - 82,770 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.17%
- Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) - 109,065 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.44%
- Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 6,937 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
- Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) - 3,860 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.73%
Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $62.81, with an estimated average price of $36.65. The stock is now traded at around $68.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DMC Global Inc (BOOM)
Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in DMC Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $50 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $54.95. The stock is now traded at around $39.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cutera Inc (CUTR)
Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cutera Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $49.11, with an estimated average price of $36.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: QAD Inc (QADA)
Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in QAD Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.86 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $72.81. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: RPC Inc (RES)
Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in RPC Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $6.22, with an estimated average price of $5.39. The stock is now traded at around $3.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Seaways Inc (INSW)
Zebra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in International Seaways Inc by 40.89%. The purchase prices were between $17.07 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $19.44. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG)
Zebra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Dorian LPG Ltd by 40.90%. The purchase prices were between $12.52 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $13.97. The stock is now traded at around $12.722500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 31,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE)
Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $53.82, with an estimated average price of $44.41.Sold Out: (DSSI)
Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.63 and $11.09, with an estimated average price of $10.37.Sold Out: Premier Financial Bancorp Inc (PFBI)
Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $19.22, with an estimated average price of $18.53.Sold Out: AAON Inc (AAON)
Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in AAON Inc. The sale prices were between $60.9 and $70.87, with an estimated average price of $66.21.Sold Out: Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK)
Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Parke Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $18.68 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $20.43.Sold Out: Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF)
Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Summit Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.01 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.57.
