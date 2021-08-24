Logo
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Comcast Corp, Kansas City Southern, Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Denbury Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Empyrean Capital Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Comcast Corp, Kansas City Southern, XPO Logistics Inc, NiSource Inc, sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Denbury Inc, Centricus Acquisition Corp, Pontem Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empyrean Capital Partners, LP. As of 2021Q2, Empyrean Capital Partners, LP owns 161 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Empyrean Capital Partners, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/empyrean+capital+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Empyrean Capital Partners, LP
  1. Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 8,458,315 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 3,425,539 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio.
  3. Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 2,747,149 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.45%
  4. FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 3,803,086 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.
  5. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 944,210 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.61%
New Purchase: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 8,458,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 910,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.74 and $88.7, with an estimated average price of $81.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 782,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NiSource Inc (NI)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,720,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.151800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 586,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc by 237.89%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56. The stock is now traded at around $15.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,357,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 53.35%. The purchase prices were between $51.21 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,774,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teradata Corp (TDC)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Teradata Corp by 50.86%. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $53.07, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $53.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,407,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $118.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 837,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nelnet Inc (NNI)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Nelnet Inc by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $72.74 and $77.67, with an estimated average price of $75.09. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 392,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Trilogy Metals Inc by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $2.14 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.51. The stock is now traded at around $2.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,045,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Centricus Acquisition Corp (CENHU)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Centricus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.1.

Sold Out: Pontem Corp (PNTM.U)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Pontem Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.

Sold Out: Athlon Acquisition Corp (SWETU)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Athlon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Sold Out: Group Nine Acquisition Corp (GNACU)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.05.

Sold Out: Global Synergy Acquisition Corp (GSAQ)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.69 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.78.

Sold Out: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (VPCBU)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.



