Scopus Asset Management, L.p. Buys Electronic Arts Inc, Ferrari NV, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Activision Blizzard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Scopus Asset Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Electronic Arts Inc, Ferrari NV, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, LendingTree Inc, PVH Corp, sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Constellation Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scopus Asset Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Scopus Asset Management, L.p. owns 224 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scopus+asset+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P.
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 55,000 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio.
  2. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 800,000 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
  3. Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 1,200,000 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. PVH Corp (PVH) - 1,525,000 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.63%
  5. Gap Inc (GPS) - 4,000,000 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.79%
New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $195.57 and $219.37, with an estimated average price of $208.55. The stock is now traded at around $217.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 562,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $62.85 and $79.35, with an estimated average price of $72.68. The stock is now traded at around $60.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,425,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LendingTree Inc (TREE)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in LendingTree Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.25 and $246.31, with an estimated average price of $210.42. The stock is now traded at around $172.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51. The stock is now traded at around $605.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 1,125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PVH Corp (PVH)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in PVH Corp by 90.63%. The purchase prices were between $100.98 and $118.67, with an estimated average price of $109.7. The stock is now traded at around $110.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,525,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: RH (RH)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in RH by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $704.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $239.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 66.86%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04. The stock is now traded at around $120.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 771,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 88.89%. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $76.88, with an estimated average price of $73.79. The stock is now traded at around $71.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc by 600.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $46.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.

Sold Out: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $64.42 and $70.47, with an estimated average price of $67.34.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P.. Also check out:

1. SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. keeps buying
