Scopus Asset Management, L.p. Buys Electronic Arts Inc, Ferrari NV, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Activision Blizzard Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Electronic Arts Inc, Ferrari NV, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, LendingTree Inc, PVH Corp, sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Constellation Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scopus Asset Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Scopus Asset Management, L.p. owns 224 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 55,000 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 800,000 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33% Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 1,200,000 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. New Position PVH Corp (PVH) - 1,525,000 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.63% Gap Inc (GPS) - 4,000,000 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.79%

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $195.57 and $219.37, with an estimated average price of $208.55. The stock is now traded at around $217.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 562,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $62.85 and $79.35, with an estimated average price of $72.68. The stock is now traded at around $60.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,425,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in LendingTree Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.25 and $246.31, with an estimated average price of $210.42. The stock is now traded at around $172.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51. The stock is now traded at around $605.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 1,125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in PVH Corp by 90.63%. The purchase prices were between $100.98 and $118.67, with an estimated average price of $109.7. The stock is now traded at around $110.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,525,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in RH by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $704.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $239.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 66.86%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04. The stock is now traded at around $120.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 771,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 88.89%. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $76.88, with an estimated average price of $73.79. The stock is now traded at around $71.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc by 600.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $46.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $64.42 and $70.47, with an estimated average price of $67.34.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.