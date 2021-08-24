Abrams Bison Investments, Llc Buys ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Legato Merger Corp, Sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Mednax Inc

For the details of ABRAMS BISON INVESTMENTS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abrams+bison+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ABRAMS BISON INVESTMENTS, LLC
- Synnex Corp (SNX) - 2,400,000 shares, 25.33% of the total portfolio.
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 1,038,000 shares, 18.60% of the total portfolio.
- Concentrix Corp (CNXC) - 937,000 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio.
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 788,000 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio.
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,075,000 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.72%
Abrams Bison Investments, Llc initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $38.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 614,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Legato Merger Corp (LEGO)
Abrams Bison Investments, Llc initiated holding in Legato Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $10.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Mednax Inc (MD)
Abrams Bison Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Mednax Inc. The sale prices were between $24.83 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $29.42.
