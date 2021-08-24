Abrams Bison Investments, Llc Buys ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Legato Merger Corp, Sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Mednax Inc

New Purchases: ZIM, LEGO,

ZIM, LEGO, Added Positions: PGR,

PGR, Reduced Positions: CACC, ACHC,

CACC, ACHC, Sold Out: MD,

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Legato Merger Corp, sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Mednax Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abrams Bison Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Abrams Bison Investments, Llc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ABRAMS BISON INVESTMENTS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abrams+bison+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Synnex Corp (SNX) - 2,400,000 shares, 25.33% of the total portfolio. HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 1,038,000 shares, 18.60% of the total portfolio. Concentrix Corp (CNXC) - 937,000 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 788,000 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,075,000 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.72%

Abrams Bison Investments, Llc initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $38.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 614,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abrams Bison Investments, Llc initiated holding in Legato Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $10.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abrams Bison Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Mednax Inc. The sale prices were between $24.83 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $29.42.