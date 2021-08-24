Ranger Investment Management, L.P. Buys Phreesia Inc, Cardlytics Inc, nLight Inc, Sells Magnite Inc, , CMC Materials Inc

- New Purchases: PHR, CDLX, MITK, FSBC, FSBC, UFPT, MCB, ESTE,
- Added Positions: LASR, SLP, GTLS, YETI, TREE, GNSS, CRNC, ABST, UTMD, BANC, QDEL, WST,
- Reduced Positions: MGNI, SITE, TXRH, LIQT, IIIN, BOOT, VBTX, RGEN, WNS, EVOP, MEDP, SAIA, WK, PEGA, SKY, NEOG, ELF, BLD, PACK, EAT, NEO, HOMB, GO, MIME, CADE, DAVA, HSKA, MMS, LHCG, MLAB, CDMO, KWR, CNMD, RPAY, BLFS, KTOS, OMCL, APPF, GRBK, MRCY, LMAT, EGHT, MNRL, TPIC, SLAB, QLYS, TTWO, CRL, CHGG, OC, INFU,
- Sold Out: PRAH, CCMP, FLGT, MRTN, ANGI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ranger Investment Management, L.P.
- Workiva Inc (WK) - 682,229 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
- WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 776,731 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
- Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 430,539 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
- Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 300,391 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
- Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 339,928 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Phreesia Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.51 and $61.94, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $69.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 476,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cardlytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.36 and $141.98, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $86.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 165,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mitek Systems Inc (MITK)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Mitek Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.58 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $16.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 307,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Five Star Bancorp (FSBC)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Five Star Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $23.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 124,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Five Star Bancorp (FSBC)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in UFP Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.28 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $54.23. The stock is now traded at around $65.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 35,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: nLight Inc (LASR)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in nLight Inc by 415.38%. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $29.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 606,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Simulations Plus Inc by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $68.96, with an estimated average price of $57.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 794,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Chart Industries Inc by 45.02%. The purchase prices were between $129.07 and $163.07, with an estimated average price of $146.6. The stock is now traded at around $178.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 113,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Genasys Inc (GNSS)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Genasys Inc by 81.80%. The purchase prices were between $5.05 and $7.43, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 657,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $122.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 23 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 46.67%. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $445.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 22 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (PRAH)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63.Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $196.9, with an estimated average price of $165.94.Sold Out: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $66.8 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32.Sold Out: Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Marten Transport Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.29 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $17.06.Sold Out: Angi Inc (ANGI)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Angi Inc. The sale prices were between $12.06 and $17.09, with an estimated average price of $14.5.
