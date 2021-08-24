Logo
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. Buys Phreesia Inc, Cardlytics Inc, nLight Inc, Sells Magnite Inc, , CMC Materials Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Ranger Investment Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Phreesia Inc, Cardlytics Inc, nLight Inc, Simulations Plus Inc, Mitek Systems Inc, sells Magnite Inc, , CMC Materials Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, Marten Transport during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ranger Investment Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Ranger Investment Management, L.P. owns 115 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ranger Investment Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ranger+investment+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ranger Investment Management, L.P.
  1. Workiva Inc (WK) - 682,229 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
  2. WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 776,731 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
  3. Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 430,539 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
  4. Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 300,391 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  5. Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 339,928 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
New Purchase: Phreesia Inc (PHR)

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Phreesia Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.51 and $61.94, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $69.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 476,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cardlytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.36 and $141.98, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $86.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 165,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mitek Systems Inc (MITK)

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Mitek Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.58 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $16.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 307,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Five Star Bancorp (FSBC)

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Five Star Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $23.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 124,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT)

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in UFP Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.28 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $54.23. The stock is now traded at around $65.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 35,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: nLight Inc (LASR)

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in nLight Inc by 415.38%. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $29.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 606,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Simulations Plus Inc by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $68.96, with an estimated average price of $57.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 794,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Chart Industries Inc by 45.02%. The purchase prices were between $129.07 and $163.07, with an estimated average price of $146.6. The stock is now traded at around $178.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 113,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Genasys Inc (GNSS)

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Genasys Inc by 81.80%. The purchase prices were between $5.05 and $7.43, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 657,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $122.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 23 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 46.67%. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $445.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 22 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (PRAH)

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63.

Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $196.9, with an estimated average price of $165.94.

Sold Out: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $66.8 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32.

Sold Out: Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN)

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Marten Transport Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.29 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $17.06.

Sold Out: Angi Inc (ANGI)

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Angi Inc. The sale prices were between $12.06 and $17.09, with an estimated average price of $14.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ranger Investment Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Ranger Investment Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ranger Investment Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ranger Investment Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ranger Investment Management, L.P. keeps buying
