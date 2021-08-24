Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Buys AppLovin Corp, Pegasystems Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Carrier Global Corp, Synchrony Financial, Nuance Communications Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Buys AppLovin Corp, Pegasystems Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Carrier Global Corp, Synchrony Financial, Nuance Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Southpoint Capital Advisors LP (Current Portfolio) buys AppLovin Corp, Pegasystems Inc, Zillow Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Donaldson Co Inc, sells Carrier Global Corp, Synchrony Financial, Nuance Communications Inc, Anthem Inc, Expedia Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP. As of 2021Q2, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owns 53 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/southpoint+capital+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP
  1. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 1,750,000 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.28%
  2. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 5,400,000 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.3%
  3. AppLovin Corp (APP) - 3,500,000 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Centene Corp (CNC) - 3,500,000 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.37%
  5. Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 725,000 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.64%
New Purchase: AppLovin Corp (APP)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $88.22, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $73.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Pegasystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.34 and $141.92, with an estimated average price of $125.66. The stock is now traded at around $133.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $97.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $278.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.16 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $61.7. The stock is now traded at around $68.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BCTG Acquisition Corp (BCTG)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in BCTG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $12.84, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Paysafe Ltd by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63.

Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.

Sold Out: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08.

Sold Out: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Skechers USA Inc. The sale prices were between $41.58 and $51.9, with an estimated average price of $46.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP. Also check out:

1. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Southpoint Capital Advisors LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider