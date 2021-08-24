Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Buys AppLovin Corp, Pegasystems Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Carrier Global Corp, Synchrony Financial, Nuance Communications Inc

- New Purchases: APP, PEGA, Z, PYPL, DCI, TECK, BCTG, FCX, DESP, SKLZ,
- Added Positions: PSFE,
- Reduced Positions: NUAN, EXPE, LPLA, SRCL, SCHW, CVNA, UBER, ADS, FB, CHTR, CAT, CCK, LAD, AES, LVS, TOL, FIS, CFX, FOUR, SSNC, CNC, AMZN, FCNCA, RJF, DLB, AWI, V, PWR, PRCH, FERG, BABA, CWEN, FENC, BTRS, TWTR, ASR, MTW, BLNK, HZON,
- Sold Out: CARR, SYF, ANTM, IFF, SWI, SKX, REYN, OUT, FWONK, KMX, FLEX, FLEX, ASIX, MBI, CMLF, MLI, TREB, TREB, ASPL, ASPL, MANU, MANU,
For the details of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/southpoint+capital+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP
- Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 1,750,000 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.28%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 5,400,000 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.3%
- AppLovin Corp (APP) - 3,500,000 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Centene Corp (CNC) - 3,500,000 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.37%
- Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 725,000 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.64%
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $88.22, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $73.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Pegasystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.34 and $141.92, with an estimated average price of $125.66. The stock is now traded at around $133.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $97.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $278.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.16 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $61.7. The stock is now traded at around $68.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BCTG Acquisition Corp (BCTG)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in BCTG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $12.84, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Paysafe Ltd by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63.Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.Sold Out: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08.Sold Out: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Skechers USA Inc. The sale prices were between $41.58 and $51.9, with an estimated average price of $46.99.
Here is the complete portfolio of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP.
