Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC Buys Morningstar Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Sells , Accenture PLC

- New Purchases: MORN, CSOD,
- Added Positions: WK,
- Reduced Positions: NOW, PTC, REZI, DOOR, PRMW, CPRT, TYL, WIX, RCM, ADSK,
- Sold Out: TLND, ACN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC
- PTC Inc (PTC) - 1,733,968 shares, 13.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.01%
- Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 1,613,425 shares, 11.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) - 7,470,434 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98%
- Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 1,698,160 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98%
- ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 339,836 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.01%
Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Morningstar Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.04 and $265.21, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $263.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 235,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD)
Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.77 and $53.05, with an estimated average price of $46.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 706,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (TLND)
Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.
Here is the complete portfolio of Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC.
