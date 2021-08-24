Knoll Capital Management, LLC Buys Entera Bio, Annovis Bio Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

For the details of Knoll Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/knoll+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Knoll Capital Management, LLC
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 856,844 shares, 47.78% of the total portfolio.
- Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) - 1,032,123 shares, 12.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
- Entera Bio Ltd (ENTX) - 2,484,275 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.68%
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) - 5,045,870 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) - 569,405 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.
Knoll Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Annovis Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $96.1, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.118900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 39,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Knoll Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $108.053100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 12,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC)
Knoll Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.62 and $5.23, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $3.530100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Entera Bio Ltd (ENTX)
Knoll Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Entera Bio Ltd by 38.68%. The purchase prices were between $2.92 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $3.69. The stock is now traded at around $4.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 2,484,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM)
Knoll Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Silvercorp Metals Inc by 91.78%. The purchase prices were between $4.91 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $4.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV)
Knoll Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SilverCrest Metals Inc by 35.48%. The purchase prices were between $8.08 and $10.31, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
