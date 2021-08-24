Knoll Capital Management, LLC Buys Entera Bio, Annovis Bio Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

New Purchases: ANVS, AMD, AGTC,

ANVS, AMD, AGTC, Added Positions: ENTX, SVM, SILV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Entera Bio, Annovis Bio Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Applied Genetic Technologies Corp, Silvercorp Metals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Knoll Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Knoll Capital Management, LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 856,844 shares, 47.78% of the total portfolio. Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) - 1,032,123 shares, 12.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% Entera Bio Ltd (ENTX) - 2,484,275 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.68% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) - 5,045,870 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) - 569,405 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.

Knoll Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Annovis Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $96.1, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.118900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 39,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knoll Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $108.053100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 12,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knoll Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.62 and $5.23, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $3.530100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knoll Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Entera Bio Ltd by 38.68%. The purchase prices were between $2.92 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $3.69. The stock is now traded at around $4.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 2,484,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knoll Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Silvercorp Metals Inc by 91.78%. The purchase prices were between $4.91 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $4.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knoll Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SilverCrest Metals Inc by 35.48%. The purchase prices were between $8.08 and $10.31, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.