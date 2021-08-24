Logo
Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC Buys Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corp, KINS Technology Group Inc, Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp, Sells COVA Acquisition Corp, Cartesian Growth Corp, Colicity Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corp, KINS Technology Group Inc, Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp, Tailwind Acquisition Corp, Trepont Acquisition Corp I, sells COVA Acquisition Corp, Cartesian Growth Corp, Colicity Inc, Crescent Acquisition Corp, Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC owns 626 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/castle+creek+arbitrage%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC
  1. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corp (BTAQ) - 2,780,000 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF) - 2,218,837 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio.
  3. Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc (SPNV) - 2,110,899 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio.
  4. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 2,000,418 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio.
  5. KINS Technology Group Inc (KINZ) - 1,878,208 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corp (BTAQ)

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 2,780,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KINS Technology Group Inc (KINZ)

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in KINS Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,878,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp (SCAQU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.837400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,745,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tailwind Acquisition Corp (TWND)

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Trepont Acquisition Corp I (TACA)

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Trepont Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,202,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Skydeck Acquisition Corp (SKYAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,184,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Prospector Capital Corp (PRSR)

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in Prospector Capital Corp by 97.99%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 593,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (ATVCU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 53.95%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 775,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (TSPQ.U)

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp by 548.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 292,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp (MRAC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp by 413.75%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 308,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp (PV)

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp by 196.51%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.631000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 370,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp (EUSG)

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp by 49.62%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 617,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: COVA Acquisition Corp (COVAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in COVA Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Sold Out: Cartesian Growth Corp (GLBLU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Cartesian Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Sold Out: Colicity Inc (COLIU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Colicity Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Sold Out: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Sold Out: Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp (TWNT.U)

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Sold Out: MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC. Also check out:

1. Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC keeps buying
