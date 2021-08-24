Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC Buys Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corp, KINS Technology Group Inc, Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp, Sells COVA Acquisition Corp, Cartesian Growth Corp, Colicity Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corp, KINS Technology Group Inc, Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp, Tailwind Acquisition Corp, Trepont Acquisition Corp I, sells COVA Acquisition Corp, Cartesian Growth Corp, Colicity Inc, Crescent Acquisition Corp, Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC owns 626 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corp (BTAQ) - 2,780,000 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF) - 2,218,837 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc (SPNV) - 2,110,899 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 2,000,418 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. KINS Technology Group Inc (KINZ) - 1,878,208 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. New Position

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 2,780,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in KINS Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,878,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.837400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,745,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Trepont Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,202,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,184,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in Prospector Capital Corp by 97.99%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 593,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 53.95%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 775,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp by 548.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 292,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp by 413.75%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 308,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp by 196.51%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.631000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 370,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp by 49.62%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 617,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in COVA Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Cartesian Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Colicity Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.97.