Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC Buys Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corp, KINS Technology Group Inc, Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp, Sells COVA Acquisition Corp, Cartesian Growth Corp, Colicity Inc

- New Purchases: BTAQ, KINZ, SCAQU, TWND, TACA, SKYAU, COVA, MCMJ, LCAP, THCA, RAAC, COLI, GLBL, GLBL, KSI, GFX, CTAQ, MACQ, AEAC, LUXA, LCA, LCA, TWNT, EPWR, VII, LCAA, LJAQU, CND, ATMR, BRPM, ADEX, ENNV, JCIC, DHCA, SRNG, EVOJ, FACA, BITE, BITE, IIIIU, PUCKU, BRIVU, ACKIT, FSNB, ALTU, MON, TWNI, ZTAQU, GIG, XPDI, NBST, THMA, JWSM, MACA, SLAM, LITTU, SNII, AFAQ, COOL, CHAA, PPGH, NGAB, CLAS, BYTSU, ASZ, SHQAU, TRONU, CLBR.U, LEGOU, EAC, ASAX, LGAC, ANAC, ANZU, RKTA, ATSPU, FZT, PMVC, FTPA, KAHC, TMPMU, NBA, CFIVU, PIPP, DHHCU, CFFEU, PMGM, PDOT, OSI.U, LEGA, NDAC, MBAC, LVRA, DWIN, CMLTU, LOKM, NMMC, CHFW, ATA, ENVI, ENVI, SPAQ, SPAQ, CFVI, AUS, DTOC, LGV, DILAU, WARR, TRCA, AGGR, ESM, HZAC, SPGS, NVSA, ISOS, BRLIU, MAAC, BWAC, FLAC, SPTKU, DUNE, FACT, HERA, OPA, PTIC, VPCB, FRSG, CTAQU, LWACU, BIOT, CFV, PFDR, EJFA, MACC, ATAQ, FRXB, ROSS, POND.U, REVH, GGPI, JUGGU, DHBC, VPCC, SBII.U, SLAC, IPVF, SBII, MYPS, QSI, GNACU, ROT, ROCR, ASPC, HIII, HUGS, DMYQ, FRW, PLMI, RONI.U, GSEV, TSPQ, IPVA, FRON, GTPB, IACB, SCLE, TCVA, VELO, IPVI, GTPA, MLAC, GSQD, BSKYU, RTPY,
- Added Positions: PRSR, ATVCU, PV, MRAC, TSPQ.U, HZON, EUSG, ROT.U, HCIC, PGRW, AVAN, STPC, IIAC.U, RTPZ, GMII, TINV, CFAC, LDHAU, FTAAU, TEKK,
- Reduced Positions: DHCAU, ESM.U, ACEV, CMLF, CMIIU, CVII.U, FMIVU, GNPK, EBACU, ASPL,
- Sold Out: COVAU, GLBLU, COLIU, CRSA, TWNT.U, MACQU, AACQ, LCY, BRPMU, ENNVU, VGAC, FACA.U, LCAHU, LCAHU, FSNB.U, TWNI.U, GIGGU, LEGO, SLAMU, THMAU, SNII.U, CHAA.U, NGAB.U, ASZ.U, JWSM.U, ANAC.U, LGACU, ANZUU, RKTA.U, FZT.U, KAHC.U, NDACU, PDOT.U, LEGAU, LVRAU, PMGMU, MBAC.U, ACAC, THBR, LGV.U, LOKM.U, ISOS.U, CFVIU, DTOCU, WARR.U, SRNGU, AGGRU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, SPGS.U, NVSAU, HERAU, PDAC, AUS.U, FACT.U, FRSGU, TBA, ALUS, EJFAU, GGPIU, PFDRU, REVHU, FRXB.U, DHBCU, ATAQU, SLAC.U, FST, SEAH, DMYQ.U, VPCBU, HUGS.U, ASPCU, PLMIU, HIIIU, GSEVU, GTPBU, WPF, FRONU, SCLEU, HEC, GTPAU, FIII, IACB.U, VELOU, RTPYU, CCVI.U, SMSI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC
- Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corp (BTAQ) - 2,780,000 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF) - 2,218,837 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio.
- Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc (SPNV) - 2,110,899 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio.
- E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 2,000,418 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio.
- KINS Technology Group Inc (KINZ) - 1,878,208 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 2,780,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KINS Technology Group Inc (KINZ)
Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in KINS Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,878,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp (SCAQU)
Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.837400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,745,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tailwind Acquisition Corp (TWND)
Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Trepont Acquisition Corp I (TACA)
Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Trepont Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,202,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Skydeck Acquisition Corp (SKYAU)
Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,184,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Prospector Capital Corp (PRSR)
Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in Prospector Capital Corp by 97.99%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 593,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (ATVCU)
Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 53.95%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 775,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (TSPQ.U)
Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp by 548.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 292,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp (MRAC)
Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp by 413.75%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 308,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp (PV)
Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp by 196.51%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.631000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 370,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp (EUSG)
Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp by 49.62%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 617,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: COVA Acquisition Corp (COVAU)
Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in COVA Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: Cartesian Growth Corp (GLBLU)
Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Cartesian Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.98.Sold Out: Colicity Inc (COLIU)
Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Colicity Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.06.Sold Out: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)
Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.04.Sold Out: Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp (TWNT.U)
Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQU)
Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.97.
