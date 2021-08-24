Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Kimball International Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, TripAdvisor Inc

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Kimball International Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, sells General Electric Co, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, TripAdvisor Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Livent Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc owns 298 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bragg+financial+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 156,538 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 258,519 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 165,469 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,536 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 162,686 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.77%

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $152.1, with an estimated average price of $144.23. The stock is now traded at around $141.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 92,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $15.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $203.2 and $227.98, with an estimated average price of $218.96. The stock is now traded at around $217.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc by 307.79%. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $29, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 163,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Kimball International Inc by 101.87%. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $12.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 226,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $430726.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 102.14%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.571000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $551.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 78.05%. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $497.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Delta Apparel Inc. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $34.6, with an estimated average price of $30.53.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Graham Corp. The sale prices were between $13.3 and $15.31, with an estimated average price of $14.21.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.