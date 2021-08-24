Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Kimball International Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, TripAdvisor Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Kimball International Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, TripAdvisor Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Kimball International Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, sells General Electric Co, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, TripAdvisor Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Livent Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc owns 298 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bragg+financial+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 156,538 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 258,519 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 165,469 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,536 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
  5. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 162,686 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.77%
New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $152.1, with an estimated average price of $144.23. The stock is now traded at around $141.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 92,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $15.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (VTWG)

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $203.2 and $227.98, with an estimated average price of $218.96. The stock is now traded at around $217.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc by 307.79%. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $29, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 163,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimball International Inc (KBAL)

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Kimball International Inc by 101.87%. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $12.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 226,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $430726.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 102.14%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.571000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $551.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 78.05%. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $497.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.

Sold Out: Delta Apparel Inc (DLA)

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Delta Apparel Inc. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $34.6, with an estimated average price of $30.53.

Sold Out: Graham Corp (GHM)

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Graham Corp. The sale prices were between $13.3 and $15.31, with an estimated average price of $14.21.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc. Also check out:

1. Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider