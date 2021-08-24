Cushing Asset Management, Lp Buys Crestwood Equity Partners LP, TC Energy Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Sells Targa Resources Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Crown Castle International Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cushing Asset Management, Lp Buys Crestwood Equity Partners LP, TC Energy Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Sells Targa Resources Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Crown Castle International Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Cushing Asset Management, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Crestwood Equity Partners LP, TC Energy Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Clearway Energy Inc, Western Midstream Partners LP, sells Targa Resources Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, American Tower Corp, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cushing Asset Management, Lp. As of 2021Q2, Cushing Asset Management, Lp owns 112 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cushing+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP
  1. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 7,189,046 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.89%
  2. Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 1,335,111 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.78%
  3. Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) - 4,887,361 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%
  4. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 1,304,381 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.29%
  5. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,727,234 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08%
New Purchase: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Cushing Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $27.14 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $29.7. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 375,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Cushing Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Portland General Electric Co (POR)

Cushing Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Portland General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $51.46, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tellurian Inc (TELL)

Cushing Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Tellurian Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $5.32, with an estimated average price of $3.07. The stock is now traded at around $2.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Cushing Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $59.47, with an estimated average price of $49.37. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 43,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Cushing Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $18.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 104,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Cushing Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 31.86%. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 913,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Cushing Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 105.98%. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $58.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 347,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

Cushing Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 76.98%. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $27.46. The stock is now traded at around $31.342000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 884,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Cushing Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 85.44%. The purchase prices were between $18.59 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.66. The stock is now traded at around $19.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 985,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Cushing Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 202.37%. The purchase prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $143.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 67,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)

Cushing Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP by 497.68%. The purchase prices were between $20.85 and $34.48, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 295,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Cushing Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84.

Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Cushing Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Cushing Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

Sold Out: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS)

Cushing Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.26 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $38.27.

Sold Out: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

Cushing Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $46.25.

Sold Out: Switch Inc (SWCH)

Cushing Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $16.26 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $19.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP. Also check out:

1. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider