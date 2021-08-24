Cushing Asset Management, Lp Buys Crestwood Equity Partners LP, TC Energy Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Sells Targa Resources Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Crown Castle International Corp

New Purchases: CEQP, VOD, POR, TELL, TPIC, ARRY, COG, CSX, LPI, VIEW, CHPT, CHPT, NFE, GPP, PBFX, HEP, BAND, MDLA,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Crestwood Equity Partners LP, TC Energy Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Clearway Energy Inc, Western Midstream Partners LP, sells Targa Resources Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, American Tower Corp, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cushing Asset Management, Lp. As of 2021Q2, Cushing Asset Management, Lp owns 112 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 7,189,046 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.89% Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 1,335,111 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.78% Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) - 4,887,361 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 1,304,381 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.29% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,727,234 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08%

Cushing Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $27.14 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $29.7. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 375,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cushing Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cushing Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Portland General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $51.46, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cushing Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Tellurian Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $5.32, with an estimated average price of $3.07. The stock is now traded at around $2.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cushing Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $59.47, with an estimated average price of $49.37. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 43,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cushing Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $18.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 104,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cushing Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 31.86%. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 913,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cushing Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 105.98%. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $58.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 347,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cushing Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 76.98%. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $27.46. The stock is now traded at around $31.342000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 884,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cushing Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 85.44%. The purchase prices were between $18.59 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.66. The stock is now traded at around $19.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 985,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cushing Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 202.37%. The purchase prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $143.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 67,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cushing Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP by 497.68%. The purchase prices were between $20.85 and $34.48, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 295,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cushing Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84.

Cushing Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

Cushing Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.26 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $38.27.

Cushing Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $46.25.

Cushing Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $16.26 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $19.08.