Silver Point Capital L.P. Buys Gulfport Energy Corp, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, Sells Vistra Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc

New Purchases: GPOR, FYBR, GDP,

GPOR, FYBR, GDP, Added Positions: IHRT, RVI, DEN,

IHRT, RVI, DEN, Reduced Positions: PCG,

PCG, Sold Out: VST, CZR,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Gulfport Energy Corp, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, Retail Value Inc, Goodrich Petroleum Corp, sells Vistra Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silver Point Capital L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Silver Point Capital L.P. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Silver Point Capital L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silver+point+capital+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) - 8,104,750 shares, 29.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Denbury Inc (DEN) - 4,418,000 shares, 19.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04% PG&E Corp (PCG) - 27,729,931 shares, 15.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5% Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 9,016,872 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio. New Position Studio City International Holdings Ltd (MSC) - 15,384,103 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio.

Silver Point Capital L.P. initiated holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $64.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.4%. The holding were 8,104,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silver Point Capital L.P. initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.35%. The holding were 9,016,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silver Point Capital L.P. initiated holding in Goodrich Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.46 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $11.18. The stock is now traded at around $15.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 390,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silver Point Capital L.P. added to a holding in iHeartMedia Inc by 43.37%. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 4,387,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silver Point Capital L.P. added to a holding in Retail Value Inc by 77.84%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $19.31. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 2,098,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silver Point Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26.

Silver Point Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.